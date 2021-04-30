Hear Warpaint’s Dreamy New Song ‘Lilys’

Warpaint has released “Lilys,” an original song that follows their 2016 album and last year’s single “The Brakes.” Produced by Sam Petts-Davies, the lush, ethereal track appears in recent HBO series Made for Love.

Warpaint’s last album, Heads Up, dropped in 2016. In 2018, singer/guitarist Theresa Wayman released her debut solo project, LoveLaws, under the name TT. The album featured appearances from her Warpaint’s bandmates. Drummer Stella Mozgawa collaborated with Josh Homme for his Desert Sessions series last year.

Earlier this year, Warpaint covered Gang of Four’s “Paralysed,” off the tribute compilation The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, in honor of the late guitarist.

“‘The change will do me good,’” bassist Jenny Lee said, quoting Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods.” “Best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life. Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass. It was cool to get inside of ‘Paralysed,’ and for Gang of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re so excited. It’s an honor actually to be a part of Andy’s tribute.”