Warpaint Dabble in Post-Punk on Cover of Gang of Four’s ‘Paralysed’

Warpaint has released a cover of Gang of Four’s “Paralysed,” off the upcoming tribute compilation The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four, in honor of the late guitarist.

The cover stays true to the original, opening with searing drums and a crunchy bass line from Jenny Lee, who also produced the track.

“‘The change will do me good,'” Lee said, quoting Gang of Four’s “Damaged Goods.” “Best piece of advice that pretty much changed my life. Not to mention Dave Allen’s bass playing also changed me forever. Made me wanna play bass. It was cool to get inside of ‘Paralysed,’ and for Gang of Four to give us freedom to freak out in our way… it was a beautiful opportunity and we’re so excited. It’s an honor actually to be a part of Andy’s tribute.”

“Andy loved the way Warpaint created not only songs but atmospheres, without sacrificing drive and danceability,” added Gill’s widow, Catherine Mayer. “The marriage of their unique sound with ‘Paralysed,’ on the face of it one of the least likely dance tracks ever, is spectacular. The lyrics are also incredibly resonant at this moment in time where so many people feel helpless in the face of regressive populism and disfiguring inequalities.”

Mayer will donate the single’s proceeds to Women’s Equality Party, a U.K. political party she co-founded.

The Problem of Leisure: A Celebration of Andy Gill and Gang of Four arrives May 14th. It includes features artists taking on the British post-punk band’s catalog, including Tom Morello, Idles, La Roux, System of a Down’s Serg Tankian, and more.

Gang of Four: 77-81, a box set capturing the band’s early work, arrived earlier this month.