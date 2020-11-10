War on Drugs Release Live Cover of Warren Zevon’s ‘Accidentally Like a Martyr’

The War on Drugs have released their cover of Warren Zevon’s “Accidentally Like a Martyr,” set to appear on the group’s upcoming live album, Live Drugs, out November 20th via Super High Quality Records.

“Accidentally Like a Martyr” is a natural fit for the War on Drugs, who capture the original’s delicate ache while stretching the mid-tempo tune out just a bit with some extra guitar interludes. In a statement, War on Drugs frontman Adam Granduciel described the track as “so simple and true, you should ever be so lucky to write a song that simple.”

Along with releasing their rendition of “Accidentally Like a Martyr,” the War on Drugs announced the launch of The Super High Quality Podcast, a four-episode series that will accompany Live Drugs and premiere on November 23rd. The show will feature guitar tech and band confidant Dominic East in conversation with the band as they discuss how they chose the performances that will appear on Live Drugs.

Rather than capturing a sole concert, Live Drugs feature cuts pulled from over 40 hard drives of recorded War on Drugs shows from across the years. The album is sequenced to reflect a typical War on Drugs set, while also documenting the way the band has evolved over the years.

War on Drugs’ last studio album, A Deeper Understanding, was released in 2017, and the band is reportedly at work on a follow-up.