RS Charts: Cardi B, Megan Thee Stallion Hold off Justin Bieber in Race for Number One

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP” fended off a challenge from Justin Bieber and Chance the Rapper’s “Holy,” maintaining the Number One spot on the Rolling Stone Top 100 Songs chart. Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s single earned nearly 26 million streams.

Bieber and Chance the Rapper were responsible for the only major chart debut this week — the next new song to arrive on the RS 100, Keith Urban’s “One Too Many,” landed at Number 35. Other than Bieber’s arrival, the Top Ten on the RS 100 remained mostly unchanged from the previous week, with 24kgoldn and Iann Dior’s “Mood,” Drake and Lil Durk’s “Laugh Now Cry Later,” and Internet Money’s “Lemonade” rounding out the Top Five.

“Said Sum,” a pummeling single from the Memphis rapper Moneybagg Yo, made a major move on the RS 100 following the release of a remix featuring City Girls and DaBaby. The presence of these guest stars helped the track jump from Number 45 to Number 10.

Top Songs The week of September 18, 2020 1 WAP Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion Song Units 206.2K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Atlantic Records Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 25.7M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label Atlantic Records Atlantic Records 2 Holy Justin Bieber feat. Chance the Rapper NEW! Song Units 192.6K NEW! Peak Position Weeks on Chart 1 Record Label Def Jam Top Cities New York, NY Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Song Streams 20.4M Top Cities New York, NY Atlanta, GA Los Angeles, CA Record Label Def Jam Def Jam 3 Mood 24kgoldn Song Units 155.9K Peak Position 3 Weeks on Chart 7 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Song Streams 19.5M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Boston, MA (Manchester, NH) Record Label 4 Laugh Now Cry Later Drake feat. Lil Durk Song Units 147.8K Peak Position 1 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Song Streams 18.9M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Chicago, IL Record Label 5 Lemonade Internet Money feat. Don Toliver, Gunna & Nav Song Units 134.3K Peak Position 5 Weeks on Chart 6 Record Label 10K Projects Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Song Streams 17.6M Top Cities New York, NY Los Angeles, CA Philadelphia, PA Record Label 10K Projects 10K Projects

The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart tracks the most popular songs of the week in the United States. Songs are ranked by song units, a number that combines audio streams and song sales using a custom weighting system. The chart does not include passive listening like terrestrial radio or digital radio. The Rolling Stone Top 100 chart is updated daily, and each week Rolling Stone finalizes and publishes an official version of the chart, covering the seven-day period ending with the previous Thursday.

“One Too Many,” a collaboration between Urban and P!nk, was joined on the RS 100 by “God Whispered Your Name” (Number 79); both tracks appear on the country star’s new album, The Speed of Now Part 1.

In addition, two singles benefitting from viral energy on TikTok debuted on the RS 100 this week. The first is Ritt Momney’s “Put Your Records On,” a cover of a 2006 song from Corinne Bailey Rae that has spawned more 200,000 TikTok videos in the last seven days, according to the analytics company Chartmetric. Momney’s track scored him a major label record deal and also pulled in 4.9 million streams, arriving at Number 82. Salem Ilese’s “Mad at Disney,” an amusing send-up of the false expectations created by Disney films that has spurred 400,000 TikTok videos in the last seven days, also debuted at Number 100.

It’s hard to predict what songs are going to erupt on TikTok ahead of time. In contrast, Earth, Wind & Fire have a reliable seasonal hit: “September,” which sees a jump in consumption each year as fall rolls in thanks to a cohort of literal-minded listeners. “September” jumped onto the latest chart at Number 85, picking up 4.2 million streams.