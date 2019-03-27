Wanda Jackson, ‘Queen of Rockabilly,’ Retires From Performing

Wanda Jackson, widely hailed as the “Queen of Rockabilly,” has announced her retirement from performing due to “health and safety.”

A representative for the singer-songwriter announced the news on Jackson’s official Facebook, “It has been a wild ride. Thank you all for the years of continued fandom and support. This is not the end, just the beginning of a new chapter. Join us as we congratulate the ‘Queen of Rockabilly’ on over six decades of rip-roaring live performances, priceless stories and countless shimmies.” The post did not elaborate on the musician’s health concerns.

Jackson’s team also confirmed that she has canceled previously scheduled appearances at two upcoming events, Viva Las Vegas Rockabilly Weekend and Nashville Boogie Vintage Weekender. “In true rockabilly spirit,” the statement continues, “please still go out to these shows and keep the spirit of rockabilly alive.”

Throughout her decades-long career, Jackson found a signature style through mixing rockabilly and country. She racked up numerous awards — including a 1964 Grammy nomination for Best Country & Western Vocal Performance (her album Two Sides of Wanda) and a 2009 “Early Influence” induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Jackson released her 31st and most recent album, the Justin Townes Earle-produced Unfinished Business, in 2012, followed by her 2017 autobiography, Every Night is Saturday Night: A Country Girl’s Journey to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.