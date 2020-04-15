The Walkmen’s Walter Martin, National’s Matt Berninger Drop Bonkers COVID-19 Song

Walter Martin and the National’s Matt Berninger teamed up for “Quarantine Boogie (Loco),” a hilarious new track about life in self-isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. The former Walkmen member is asking for donations to City Harvest, which will help feed New York City’s children and families.

“I was feeling weird/ I had a half-assed beard/ As I’d just about cleared a month of quarantine,” Martin sings, as Berninger pops up on backing vocals. “My savings got erased/ I can’t touch my face/ And the only place I feel safe is in a webinar.”

“Have a laugh on me and join my team at City Harvest to help feed NYC school kids in need during this crisis,” Martin said of the track. “Special thanks to my wonderful and patient wife Melissa who worked with our daughters on their schoolwork while I made this ridiculous song in the basement.”

Martin began 2020 with the release of his album The World at Night, his fourth solo LP since the Walkmen disbanded in 2013. He described the record as “a sort of storybook album about fear and weakness and family and pain — with plenty of love and hope mixed in.”

Martin recently joined Berninger and Phoebe Bridges for the recording of “Walking On a String,” which was featured in Zach Galifianakis’ Netflix film Between Two Ferns: The Movie.