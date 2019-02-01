Wallows Hit the Karaoke Bar in ‘Are You Bored Yet?’ Video

A blender explodes, a man plays pool with a golf club and a disco ball crashes during a strange, dreamy trip to a karaoke bar in Wallows’ new video for “Are You Bored Yet?”

The track captures a couple battling communication problems. The song opens with, “what’s wrong?/You’ve been asking, but I don’t have an answer.” “If you could tell me how you’re feeling,” Clairo retorts, “Maybe we’d get through this undefeated.” Lies and misdirections continue to mount. While the couple appears to stumble forward, the instrumental remains brisk and cheerful. The Wallows’ rhythm section provides a stolid backbeat, and a keyboard plays perky lines.

“Are You Bored Yet?” will be a part of Nothing Happens, which is due out March 22nd. It was produced by John Congleton, known for his work with St. Vincent and Future Islands, among others. Following the album’s release, the band will embark on a tour of the U.S. and Europe.