Walk the Moon Drop Vibrant, Minimalistic ‘Timebomb’ Video

Band performs against bright backdrops in clip for latest single

Pop-rock hitmakers Walk the Moon released their new video for “Timebomb,” that’s reminiscent of White Stripes’ stark colors and minimalism. The Ohio quartet stage the clip in various vividly tinted rooms of a makeshift house — singing and playing against color-coded backgrounds between close-up flashes of women’s faces. Frontman Nicholas Petricca dances vigorously in several scenes, and drummer Sean Waugaman occasionally bashes a bright yellow drum set.

Walk the Moon issued “Timebomb,” a non-album single, in mid-January. The track follows their fourth LP, 2017’s What If Nothing, which featured the singles “One Foot,” “Kamikaze” and “Tiger Teeth.”

The “Shut Up and Dance” band’s headlining North American tour launches Wednesday, January 23rd in Louisville, Kentucky and wraps February 17th in Knoxville, Tennessee. Following the 20-date winter trek, they will pair with Muse for a U.S. run that kicks off February 22nd in Houston, Texas and concludes April 12th in Chicago, Illinois.

