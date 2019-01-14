Hear Walk the Moon’s New Dancefloor Stomper ‘Timebomb’

Ohio dance crew Walk the Moon broke through with 2014’s upbeat stomper “Shut Up and Dance,” a song that became a rare modern rock hit that went three-times platinum.

After their hit, the band went through a period of band tension and family tragedy, which they addressed on their follow-up, 2017’s What if Nothing. “There was a lot to navigate before we could really come back together and make music,” frontman Nicholas Petricca told Rolling Stone last year.

They’re not stopping. The band just released a new single that is not on an album; “Timebomb” is full of jagged synths and choppy guitars with a huge eighties throwback chorus in the vein of Jack Antonoff – a return to the full-on dance sound of their massive hit.

Walk the Moon kick off a headlining tour January 23rd in Louisville, Kentucky. After that, on February 22nd, they will head to arenas opening up for Muse. See all the dates here.