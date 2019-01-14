×
Rolling Stone
Hear Walk the Moon’s New Dancefloor Stomper ‘Timebomb’

Song echoes big sound of their 2014 smash ‘Shut Up and Dance’

Patrick Doyle

Ohio dance crew Walk the Moon broke through with 2014’s upbeat stomper “Shut Up and Dance,” a song that became a rare modern rock hit that went three-times platinum.

After their hit, the band went through a period of band tension and family tragedy, which they addressed on their follow-up, 2017’s What if Nothing. “There was a lot to navigate before we could really come back together and make music,” frontman Nicholas Petricca told Rolling Stone last year.

They’re not stopping. The band just released a new single that is not on an album; “Timebomb” is full of jagged synths and choppy guitars with a huge eighties throwback chorus in the vein of Jack Antonoff – a return to the full-on dance sound of their massive hit.

Walk the Moon kick off a headlining tour January 23rd in Louisville, Kentucky. After that, on February 22nd, they will head to arenas opening up for Muse. See all the dates here.

