Hear Wale Celebrate Women’s Equality Day on Upbeat Single ‘BGM’

The song is all about Black Girl Magic and equal pay for women

Wale has dropped a new single in honor of Women’s Equality Day, which takes place August 26th. The track, “BGM,” highlights the success of specific women in pop culture, and advocates for equal pay.

On the upbeat, soulful number Wale invokes Issa Rae and Taraj P. Henson, and celebrates Black Girl Magic (a.k.a. BGM). He raps, “Sometime it be really so hard for ya/ White boy paid more same job as you/ The least I can do is write a song/ Then I’ll ‘Mawwwh’ that part of you.”

Women’s Equality Day has been held since 1973 in recognition of the 19th amendment’s passage and urges a celebration of progress, as well as a commitment to equality regardless of gender. Wale has been promoting the track on Twitter, noting, “Wow I can’t wait till NBC let me perform BGM on SNL. I’m manifesting my future.”

The rapper will drop his next album this fall via Warner Bros, his first for the record label. Earlier this year Wale released “On Chill,” a new single featuring Jeremih and produced by L.T. mOE and VA. Wale also recently announced a fall headline tour, which kicks off September 30th at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, FL and ends at Neumos in Seattle on October 28th. Tickets are on sale now.

Wale Tour Dates

Monday  September 30 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
Tuesday October 1 – Orlando, FL – Celine
Thursday October 3 – Raleigh, NC- The Ritz
Friday October 4 – Atlanta, GA- Center Stage
Monday October 7- Asheville, NC- Orange Peel
Tuesday October 8 – Charlottesville, VA – Spring Pavilion
Wednesday October 9 – Silver Spring, MD- The Fillmore
Thursday October 10 – Philadelphia, PA- TLA
Saturday October 12 – Queens, NY- Rolling Loud Festival New York
Monday October 14 – Boston MA, Paradise Rock Club
Wednesday October 16 – Louisville, KY- Mercury Ballroom
Thursday October 17 – Chicago, IL- Concord (Subject to change)
Friday October 18 – Detroit, MI- El Club
Monday October 21 – Boulder, CO- Fox Theater
Wednesday October 23 – Reno, NV- Virginia Street Brewhouse
Thursday October 24 – San Francisco, CA- Mezzanine
Saturday October 26 – Portland, OR- Hawthorne Theater
Monday October 28 – Seattle, WA- Neumos

