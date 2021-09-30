Wale, J. Cole Reunite for New Song ‘Poke it Out’

Wale and J. Cole reunite for new song “Poke it Out.” The rappers last collaborated on 2018’s “My Boy – Freestyle.” The new track will appear on the D.C. rapper’s upcoming studio album, Folarin 2, which arrives on October 22nd via Warner Records.

The flirtatious Cool & Dre beat-laced song uses the electric bass sample Q-Tip features on his 1999 single “Vivrant Thing.” Wale holds down the hook and the first verse.

“I just want to see if you going lie or you gonna love me,” Wale raps on the chorus. “I was gettin’ broads way before I got the money, honey.” Meanwhile, Cole is “the franchise player” who can’t be beat by those who “can’t buy a lay up” on his verse.

Wale’s seventh album Folarin 2 follows 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy, which included his hit “I’m Chill” featuring Jeremih. His Folarin mixtape came out in 2012.

In April, Wale teamed up with Foot Locker for his annual “WaleMania” drop, which included an exclusive apparel collection tied to WrestleMania 37.

Earlier this week, Cole announced the return of his Dreamville Festival in 2022 after it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Cole dropped his latest album The Off-Season in May, which features the tracks “The Jackie” with Bas and “Punchin’ the Clock.”