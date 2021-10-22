 Wale Drops 'Folarin II' Featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next Why 'Don’t Let Me Down' Is the Whole Beatles Story in One Song
Home Music Music News

Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’ Featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx

Hear D.C. rapper’s follow-up to 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hear Wale's 'Folarin II' Featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx

Calvin Bak*

Wale has released new album, Folarin II. It follows 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy, which included his hit “On Chill” featuring Jeremih. His Folarin mixtape came out in 2012.

The 15-song set includes “Poke it Out,” where he reunites with J. Cole and it features the electric bass sample Q-Tip employed on his 1999 single “Vivrant Thing.” Wale and Cole last collaborated on 2018’s “My Boy – Freestyle.”

The D.C. rapper’s seventh studio LP also includes collaborations with Rick Ross (“Light Years”), Jamie Foxx (“Dearly Beloved”), Boyz II Men (“More Love”), Maxo Kream (“Down South”) and more artists. Earlier in the year, Wale teamed up with Foot Locker for his annual “WaleMania” drop, which included an exclusive apparel collection tied to WrestleMania 37.

In This Article: Wale

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1357: Musicians on Musicians: Lorde & David Byrne
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.