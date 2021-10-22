Wale Drops ‘Folarin II’ Featuring J. Cole, Rick Ross, Jamie Foxx

Wale has released new album, Folarin II. It follows 2019’s Wow… That’s Crazy, which included his hit “On Chill” featuring Jeremih. His Folarin mixtape came out in 2012.

The 15-song set includes “Poke it Out,” where he reunites with J. Cole and it features the electric bass sample Q-Tip employed on his 1999 single “Vivrant Thing.” Wale and Cole last collaborated on 2018’s “My Boy – Freestyle.”

The D.C. rapper’s seventh studio LP also includes collaborations with Rick Ross (“Light Years”), Jamie Foxx (“Dearly Beloved”), Boyz II Men (“More Love”), Maxo Kream (“Down South”) and more artists. Earlier in the year, Wale teamed up with Foot Locker for his annual “WaleMania” drop, which included an exclusive apparel collection tied to WrestleMania 37.