Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Jenny Lewis Appear on Second Edition of Voting Rights Compilation

Pearl Jam, David Byrne and Jenny Lewis are among the many artists featured on Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy: Volume Two. The collection will be available on Friday for 24 hours only as part of the Bandcamp Fridays series.

The tracklist is nearly twice the size of the first edition, with 77 previously unreleased recordings. Pearl Jam — who recently announced a massive voting initiative themselves — contributed the new song “Get It Back.” Byrne’s “People Tell Me” is a demo from the Joan of Arc: Into the Fire musical, while Lewis contributed the track “Callaloo.”

Bright Eyes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Yola and more also contributed songs, while a live version of John Prine’s “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” with Margo Price and others is also included.

All of the compilation’s proceeds will be given to Voting Rights Lab, an organization that brings state advocacy, policy and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. The collection was organized by author Dave Eggers, Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, Christian Stavros and Josh Rosenfeld.

“We wanted to get the money to organizations that are doing the work on the ground to protect the vote,” Eggers tells Rolling Stone. “If everyone has access to the vote in 2020, we ensure the dignity of the nation and we expel the charlatan who’s occupied the White House since 2016. The only way he wins is if the vote is suppressed. So the work of the VRL is monumental.”

“This thing started with David Byrne sending ‘People Tell Me’ and Jim James sending the ‘Big Decisions’ demo; from there, we thought in such a limited time-frame we’d maybe get 20 songs,” he added. “Now, 10 days later, we have 72 songs. I have to say, in these bleak times, it’s been a daily ray of hope to have all these musicians coming through. And when the Harlem Gospel Travelers song came in, I cried like a baby. It gave me strength. This compilation is ludicrously good, I have to say. Every song. And we’ve got a never-released Pearl Jam track that is so great I can’t figure out why it wasn’t released before — but we’re so grateful to have it.”

GMTATCOAD Volume Two Tracklist

1. David Byrne – People Tell Me

2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

3. Little Dragon – Night Shift

4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)

5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime

6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)

7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)

8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)

9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)

10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Nina Simone Cover)

11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper

12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Live]

13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093

14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)

15. Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)

16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)

17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)

19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)

20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)

21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)

22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)

23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)

24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left

25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale

26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)

27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo

28. Nnamdï feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate

29. !!! – Feels Good

30. Pup – Edmonton

31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)

32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range

33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed

34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener

35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)

36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs

37. Caleb Giles – Focus

38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)

39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)

40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down

41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)

42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock

43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)

44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)

45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)

46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom

47. The Dip – Friday Mixer

48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain

49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details

50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)

51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)

52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)

53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)

54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry

55. Wolf Parade – ATA

56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)

57. Stone Gossard – Near

58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner

59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental

60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)

61. Muna – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)

62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round

63. Surfer Blood – New Direction

64. Illuminati Hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)

65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura

66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)

67. Michelle – Sunrise (Remix)

68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)

69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)

70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Live)

71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)

72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)

73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)

74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real

75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen

76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended

77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)