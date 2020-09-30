Pearl Jam, David Byrne, Jenny Lewis Appear on Second Edition of Voting Rights Compilation

Pearl Jam, David Byrne and Jenny Lewis are among the many artists featured on Good Music to Avert the Collapse of American Democracy: Volume Two. The collection will be available on Friday for 24 hours only as part of the Bandcamp Fridays series.
The tracklist is nearly twice the size of the first edition, with 77 previously unreleased recordings. Pearl Jam — who recently announced a massive voting initiative themselves — contributed the new song “Get It Back.” Byrne’s “People Tell Me” is a demo from the Joan of Arc: Into the Fire musical, while Lewis contributed the track “Callaloo.”
Bright Eyes, Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Yola and more also contributed songs, while a live version of John Prine’s “Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore” with Margo Price and others is also included.
All of the compilation’s proceeds will be given to Voting Rights Lab, an organization that brings state advocacy, policy and legislative expertise to the fight for voting rights. The collection was organized by author Dave Eggers, Jordan Kurland, Darius Zelkha, Christian Stavros and Josh Rosenfeld.
“We wanted to get the money to organizations that are doing the work on the ground to protect the vote,” Eggers tells Rolling Stone. “If everyone has access to the vote in 2020, we ensure the dignity of the nation and we expel the charlatan who’s occupied the White House since 2016. The only way he wins is if the vote is suppressed. So the work of the VRL is monumental.”
“This thing started with David Byrne sending ‘People Tell Me’ and Jim James sending the ‘Big Decisions’ demo; from there, we thought in such a limited time-frame we’d maybe get 20 songs,” he added. “Now, 10 days later, we have 72 songs. I have to say, in these bleak times, it’s been a daily ray of hope to have all these musicians coming through. And when the Harlem Gospel Travelers song came in, I cried like a baby. It gave me strength. This compilation is ludicrously good, I have to say. Every song. And we’ve got a never-released Pearl Jam track that is so great I can’t figure out why it wasn’t released before — but we’re so grateful to have it.”
GMTATCOAD Volume Two Tracklist
1. David Byrne – People Tell Me
2. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
3. Little Dragon – Night Shift
4. The Postal Service – We Will Become Silhouettes (Live from Berkeley, CA 2013)
5. Cold War Kids – Almost A Crime
6. Black Pumas – Colors (Live)
7. Mark Ronson & Ilsey Juber – No Time To Die (Bond Demo)
8. Guided By Voices – Game Of Pricks (Live from the Teragram Ballroom, LA on 12/31/19)
9. Phoenix – No Woman (Whitney Cover)
10. Yola – To Be Young, Gifted and Black (Nina Simone Cover)
11. Ciggy Black – Flypaper
12. Arcade Fire feat. David Byrne – This Must Be the Place (Naive Melody) [Live]
13. Nilüfer Yanya – Day 7.5093
14. Hippo Campus – No Poms (Live From First Ave)
15. Yoko Ono Plastic Ono Band – There’s No Goodbye Between Us (Remix by Deakin of Animal Collective)
16. Yeah Yeah Yeahs – Criminals (Atlas Sound Cover)
17. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
18. Perfume Genius – Jory (Demo)
19. Feist – Human Touch (Nina Simone Cover)
20. Jack Johnson – My Mind’s For Sale (Live in Lake Tahoe, NV 2017)
21. Phantogram – You Are So Beautiful (Joe Cocker Cover)
22. Big Boi and Sleepy Brown – We The Ones, ft. Killer Mike and Big Rube (Organized Noize Remix)
23. Tenacious D – Rize of the Fenix (Live from Lollapalooza 2019)
24. Alex Ebert – No Jokes Left
25. John Prine – Your Flag Decal Won’t Get You Into Heaven Anymore (Live) feat. Margo Price, Jeremy Ivey, and Kenneth Pattengale
26. Courtney Marie Andrews, Liz Cooper and Molly Sarlé – America (Simon & Garfunkel Cover)
27. Jenny Lewis – Callaloo
28. Nnamdï feat. Lala Lala – Dislocate
29. !!! – Feels Good
30. Pup – Edmonton
31. Beach Bunny – Dream Boy (Live)
32. Madi Diaz – Home On The Range
33. Sturgill Simpson – All Around You – Live From The Ryman – 100% Grass Fed
34. Shakey Graves – Good Listener
35. Bob Mould Band – In A Free Land (Live in Seattle, WA 2019)
36. Andrew Bird – Tables and Chairs
37. Caleb Giles – Focus
38. The Marías – Hold It Together (Demo)
39. The War On Drugs – Eyes To The Wind (Live)
40. Aimee Mann – Batten Down
41. Chicano Batman – Invisible People (Live)
42. Buzzy Lee – Cinderblock
43. Fleet Foxes – Drops In The River (Live From The Ryman)
44. Charly Bliss – Ohio (Demo)
45. The Gossip – Room For You (Demo)
46. KHEMIST – 40oz of Freedom
47. The Dip – Friday Mixer
48. Rhiannon Giddens and Dirk Powell – Wish In Vain
49. Margo Price – Devil’s In The Details
50. My Morning Jacket – Big Decisions (Jim’s Demo)
51. Old 97’s – Southern Girls (Cheap Trick Cover)
52. Colin Meloy – Bring On The Dancing Horses (Echo & The Bunnymen Cover)
53. Matt and Kim – Let’s Go (Acoustic)
54. Songhoy Blues Feat. FOKN Bois – Don’t FOKN Worry
55. Wolf Parade – ATA
56. Tunde Adebimpe (Of TV on the Radio) – Comfortably Numb (Pink Floyd Cover)
57. Stone Gossard – Near
58. Dan Deacon – Rally Banner
59. Girlpool – Babygirl and Mental
60. Calexico – All Systems Red (Live in Tucson, AZ 2005)
61. Muna – Walk On Water (Toyin’s Song)
62. Nada Surf – Stories Going ‘Round
63. Surfer Blood – New Direction
64. Illuminati Hotties – content//bedtime / superiority complex (big noise) (Live at BetaWave)
65. Mexican Institute Of Sound – La Cura
66. Marginal Prophets – What The Man Don’t Know (Won’t Hurt Him)
67. Michelle – Sunrise (Remix)
68. Whitney – Valleys (My Love) (Live from SPACE)
69. Bright Eyes – Pan and Broom (Demo)
70. Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit – Fooled Around and Fell In Love (Live)
71. Bedouine – Let Me In Your Life (Bill Withers Cover)
72. RHYE – Hymn (Becky and the Birds Remix)
73. Faye Webster – Vanishing Twin (Blake Mills Cover)
74. Deaf Charlie – Something Real
75. Thao & The Get Down Stay Down – Chosen
76. Nick Hakim – QADIR – Extended
77. Flume x Toro y Moi – The Difference (slowboi version)