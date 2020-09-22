Who Voted for the 500 Greatest Albums?

Read: 500 Greatest Albums of All Time List

Voters were asked to submit ranked ballots listing their 50 favorite albums of all time. Votes were tabulated, with the highest-ranked album on each list receiving 300 points, the second highest 290 points, and so on down to 44 points for number 50. More than 3,000 albums received at least one vote.

Artists, Songwriters, and Producers

9th Wonder Johntá Austin A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie Mick Avory

The Kinks Glen Ballard Alice Bag Bas Jon Batiste Big Boi Beyoncé Branko Michael Brun Eric Burdon

The Animals John Cale

The Velvet Underground Patrick Carney

The Black Keys Alessia Cara Desmond Child Brandy Clark Adam Clayton

U2 Casanova Jimmy Cliff Chicano Batman Cool & Dre Alice Cooper

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stewart Copeland

The Police Wayne Coyne

The Flaming Lips Katie Crutchfield

Waxahatchee John Darnielle

The Mountain Goats Ani DiFranco Raheem DeVaughn Antonio Dixon Lamont Dozier Dino D’Santiago DJ Dahi DJ Drama DJ Pierre DJ Premier DJ Shadow Drumma Boy Sadie Dupuis

Speedy Ortiz Elliot Easton

The Cars The Edge

U2 Billie Eilish Ella Mai El-P

Run the Jewels Kalaf Epalanga

Buraka Som Sistema Oak Felder Ace Frehley

Kiss Lukas Forchhammer

Lukas Graham Richie Furay

Buffalo Springfield Billy Gibbons

ZZ Top Girl Ultra Diana Gordon K-Ci Hailey

K-Ci and JoJo Hanson Lzzy Hale

Halestorm Rob Halford

Judas Priest Anthony Hamilton Herbie Hancock Ben Harper David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris Hutch Harris

The Thermals Mickey Hart

Grateful Dead Eva Hendricks

Charly Bliss H.E.R. Hinds Patterson Hood

Drive-by Truckers Robert Hood

House music producer Adam Horovitz

Beastie Boys Brittany Howard

Alabama Shakes Marshall Jefferson Shooter Jennings Carly Rae Jepsen J.I.D Lindsey Jordan

Snail Mail Juanes Wynonna Judd Juvenile Lenny Kaye Clark Kent Kesha Kelis Marcus King Greta Kline

Frankie Cosmos Savan Kotecha Louis York Mario Stuart Matthewman

Sade Lauren Mayberry

CHVRCHES Roger McGuinn

The Byrds Brian McKnight John McLaughlin Rich Medina Lin-Manuel Miranda MNEK Moby Monsieur Periné Morrissey Mr. Eazi Bob Mould

Hüsker Dü Stuart Murdoch

Belle and Sebastian Graham Nash Stevie Nicks Olu

EarthGang Organized Noize Finneas O’Connell Steve Perry Robert Pollard

Guided by Voices Poo Bear James Poyser

The Roots David Prowse

Japandroids Questlove

The Roots Raekwon

Wu-Tang Clan Nile Rodgers Ariel Rechtshaid August Rigo Rodrigo Y Gabriela Salaam Remi Pete Rock Royce da 5’9” Rex Rideout Frank Rogers Andrew Savage

Parquet Courts Emily Saliers

Indigo Girls Ketch Secor

Old Crow Medicine Show Kevin Shields

My Bloody Valentine Saweetie Sha Money XL Slick Rick Mike Shinoda

Linkin Park Gene Simmons

Kiss Zak Starkey Robert Smith

The Cure Ronnie Spector Johnny Stevens

Highly Suspect Dave Stewart

Eurythmics Elizabeth Stokes

The Beths Jazmine Sullivan Taylor Swift Sylvan Esso Tainy Take a Daytrip Tony Touch Justin Tranter Lili Trifilio

Beach Bunny Francisca Valenzuela Louie Vega Butch Vig Carlos Vives Rufus Wainwright U-God

Wu-Tang Clan Lars Ulrich

Metallica Rick Wakeman

Yes Kamasi Washington Paul Wall Kelsey Waldon Kokayi Walker Brady Watt Gregg Wattenberg Gerard Way

My Chemical Romance Faye Webster Adam Weiner

Low Cut Connie Tierra Whack Andrew Pop Wansel Lucinda Williams Charlie Wilson

Gap Band Dan Wilson

Semisonic Yebba Jon Wurster

Superchunk, The Mountain Goats Wowgr8

EarthGang Yola Charlie Worsham

Old Crow Medicine Show Nick Zinner

Yeah Yeah Yeahs

Matt Rourke/AP

Industry

Nate Albert

Warner Records Nicole Alvarez

KROQ Derrick Aroh

RCA Records Jeffrey Azoff

Full Stop Management Shawn Barron

Motown/Capitol Records Tuma Basa

YouTube Mike Biggane

Universal Music Ken Bunt

Disney Music Group Cliff Burnstein

Q Prime David Buttle

Mr. Bongo Carlos Cancela

Warner Records Norva Denton

Warner Records Yaasiel Success Davis

Atlantic Records Peter Edge

RCA John Esposito

Warner Music Nashville Phylicia Fant

Columbia Records Alex Gallardo

President, Sony Music Latin Pete Ganbarg

Atlantic Records Julie Greenwald

Atlantic Records John Dee Hammond

Paradigm Kirk Harding

Bad Habit Music Mike Herard

Shady Records Jeriel Johnson

The Recording Academy Craig Kallman

Atlantic Records Bruce Kalmick

Triple 8 Mgmt Dominique Keegan

Kobalt Music Adam Kornfeld

Artist Group International Michael Knox

Peermusic Jon Landau

Jon Landau Management Camilo Lara

Mexican Institute of Sound Latoya Lee

Atlas Music Publishing Mollie Lehman

Atlantic Records Rebeca Leon

Lionfish Entertainment Jeff Levin

Atlantic Records Monte Lipman

Universal Republic Records Edgar Machuca

Atlantic Records Mac McCaughan

Merge Records Merck Mercuriadis

Hipgnosis Brian Monaco

Sony/ATV Music Publishing Andy Mooney

Fender Musical

Instruments Corporation Vincent Tuff Morgan

Peermusic Keith Naftaly

RCA Records Jacob Pace

Flighthouse Bob Pittman

iHeartMedia Mark Pitts

RCA Records Nicole Plantin

Rostrum Records Peter Robinson

Dome Records Bruce Resnikoff

Universal Music Ebrahim (Abe) Rasheed

eOne Ronald “Slim” Williams

Cash Money Records Leo Sacks

Sony Music James Supreme

Universal Music

Publishing Group Shani Fuller Tillman

RCA Records/Sony Music Matt Zingler

Rolling Loud

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Journalists

Hanif Abdurraqib Celia Almeida Stacey Anderson Ken Barnes Judy Berman

TIME Stuart Berman Graham Betts Alvin aqua Blanco

HipHopWired Alison Boron Robert Christgau Jerilyn Jordan Cook

Detroit Metro Times Cameron Crowe Sharon Davis Anthony DeCurtis Steve Devereux Carola Dibbel Morgan Enos Sean Fennessey

The Ringer Stephen Thomas Erlewine Alison Fensterstock Bill Flanagan Andrew Flory Ted Fox Leor Galil

Chicago Reader David Fricke Sasha Geffen Michael A. Gonzales Mikal Gilmore Joe Gross Kyle Harris

Denver Westword Lizzy Goodman Peter Guralnick Rob Harvilla

The Ringer Mike Hilleary Hua Hsu

The New Yorker Steven Hyden

UPROXX Kevin C. Johnson

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Stephen Kearse Kristen Yoonsoo Kim Chuck Klosterman Jonathan Lethem Alan Light Jason Lipshutz

Billboard Kurt Loder Melissa Lorusso Tirhakah Love Zoe Madonna Greil Marcus Michaelangelo Matos Marcus J. Moore Marissa R. Moss

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keith Murphy David Nathan Brad Nelson Alex Pappademas Sheldon Pearce

The New Yorker Jenn Pelly

Pitchfork Matthew Perpetua Amy Phillips

Pitchfork Ross Raihala Isabela Raygoza Mosi Reeves Jayson Rodriguez Evan Rytlewski Danny Schwartz Jesse Serwer Alfred Soto Greg Tate Rob Tannenbaum Laura Snapes

The Guardian Jes Skolnik

Bandcamp Daily Erik Thompson

City Pages (Minneapolis) Barry Walters Susan Whitall Christoper R. Weingarten Adam White Lois Wilson Allison Wolfe Mikael Wood Briana Younger Warren Zanes

Rolling Stone Staff