Who Voted for the 500 Greatest Albums?

Read: 500 Greatest Albums of All Time List
Voters were asked to submit ranked ballots listing their 50 favorite albums of all time. Votes were tabulated, with the highest-ranked album on each list receiving 300 points, the second highest 290 points, and so on down to 44 points for number 50. More than 3,000 albums received at least one vote.
Artists, Songwriters, and Producers
|9th Wonder
|Johntá Austin
|A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
|Mick Avory
The Kinks
|Glen Ballard
|Alice Bag
|Bas
|Jon Batiste
|Big Boi
|Beyoncé
|Branko
|Michael Brun
|Eric Burdon
The Animals
|John Cale
The Velvet Underground
|Patrick Carney
The Black Keys
|Alessia Cara
|Desmond Child
|Brandy Clark
|Adam Clayton
U2
|Casanova
|Jimmy Cliff
|Chicano Batman
|Cool & Dre
|Alice Cooper
|Stewart Copeland
The Police
|Wayne Coyne
The Flaming Lips
|Katie Crutchfield
Waxahatchee
|John Darnielle
The Mountain Goats
|Ani DiFranco
|Raheem DeVaughn
|Antonio Dixon
|Lamont Dozier
|Dino D’Santiago
|DJ Dahi
|DJ Drama
|DJ Pierre
|DJ Premier
|DJ Shadow
|Drumma Boy
|Sadie Dupuis
Speedy Ortiz
|Elliot Easton
The Cars
|The Edge
U2
|Billie Eilish
|Ella Mai
|El-P
Run the Jewels
|Kalaf Epalanga
Buraka Som Sistema
|Oak Felder
|Ace Frehley
Kiss
|Lukas Forchhammer
Lukas Graham
|Richie Furay
Buffalo Springfield
|Billy Gibbons
ZZ Top
|Girl Ultra
|Diana Gordon
|K-Ci Hailey
K-Ci and JoJo
|Hanson
|Lzzy Hale
Halestorm
|Rob Halford
Judas Priest
|Anthony Hamilton
|Herbie Hancock
|Ben Harper
|David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris
|Hutch Harris
The Thermals
|Mickey Hart
Grateful Dead
|Eva Hendricks
Charly Bliss
|H.E.R.
|Hinds
|Patterson Hood
Drive-by Truckers
|Robert Hood
House music producer
|Adam Horovitz
Beastie Boys
|Brittany Howard
Alabama Shakes
|Marshall Jefferson
|Shooter Jennings
|Carly Rae Jepsen
|J.I.D
|Lindsey Jordan
Snail Mail
|Juanes
|Wynonna Judd
|Juvenile
|Lenny Kaye
|Clark Kent
|Kesha
|Kelis
|Marcus King
|Greta Kline
Frankie Cosmos
|Savan Kotecha
|Louis York
|Mario
|Stuart Matthewman
Sade
|Lauren Mayberry
CHVRCHES
|Roger McGuinn
The Byrds
|Brian McKnight
|John McLaughlin
|Rich Medina
|Lin-Manuel Miranda
|MNEK
|Moby
|Monsieur Periné
|Morrissey
|Mr. Eazi
|Bob Mould
Hüsker Dü
|Stuart Murdoch
Belle and Sebastian
|Graham Nash
|Stevie Nicks
|Olu
EarthGang
|Organized Noize
|Finneas O’Connell
|Steve Perry
|Robert Pollard
Guided by Voices
|Poo Bear
|James Poyser
The Roots
|David Prowse
Japandroids
|Questlove
The Roots
|Raekwon
Wu-Tang Clan
|Nile Rodgers
|Ariel Rechtshaid
|August Rigo
|Rodrigo Y Gabriela
|Salaam Remi
|Pete Rock
|Royce da 5’9”
|Rex Rideout
|Frank Rogers
|Andrew Savage
Parquet Courts
|Emily Saliers
Indigo Girls
|Ketch Secor
Old Crow Medicine Show
|Kevin Shields
My Bloody Valentine
|Saweetie
|Sha Money XL
|Slick Rick
|Mike Shinoda
Linkin Park
|Gene Simmons
Kiss
|Zak Starkey
|Robert Smith
The Cure
|Ronnie Spector
|Johnny Stevens
Highly Suspect
|Dave Stewart
Eurythmics
|Elizabeth Stokes
The Beths
|Jazmine Sullivan
|Taylor Swift
|Sylvan Esso
|Tainy
|Take a Daytrip
|Tony Touch
|Justin Tranter
|Lili Trifilio
Beach Bunny
|Francisca Valenzuela
|Louie Vega
|Butch Vig
|Carlos Vives
|Rufus Wainwright
|U-God
Wu-Tang Clan
|Lars Ulrich
Metallica
|Rick Wakeman
Yes
|Kamasi Washington
|Paul Wall
|Kelsey Waldon
|Kokayi Walker
|Brady Watt
|Gregg Wattenberg
|Gerard Way
My Chemical Romance
|Faye Webster
|Adam Weiner
Low Cut Connie
|Tierra Whack
|Andrew Pop Wansel
|Lucinda Williams
|Charlie Wilson
Gap Band
|Dan Wilson
Semisonic
|Yebba
|Jon Wurster
Superchunk, The Mountain Goats
|Wowgr8
EarthGang
|Yola
|Charlie Worsham
Old Crow Medicine Show
|Nick Zinner
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Industry
|Nate Albert
Warner Records
|Nicole Alvarez
KROQ
|Derrick Aroh
RCA Records
|Jeffrey Azoff
Full Stop Management
|Shawn Barron
Motown/Capitol Records
|Tuma Basa
YouTube
|Mike Biggane
Universal Music
|Ken Bunt
Disney Music Group
|Cliff Burnstein
Q Prime
|David Buttle
Mr. Bongo
|Carlos Cancela
Warner Records
|Norva Denton
Warner Records
|Yaasiel Success Davis
Atlantic Records
|Peter Edge
RCA
|John Esposito
Warner Music Nashville
|Phylicia Fant
Columbia Records
|Alex Gallardo
President, Sony Music Latin
|Pete Ganbarg
Atlantic Records
|Julie Greenwald
Atlantic Records
|John Dee Hammond
Paradigm
|Kirk Harding
Bad Habit Music
|Mike Herard
Shady Records
|Jeriel Johnson
The Recording Academy
|Craig Kallman
Atlantic Records
|Bruce Kalmick
Triple 8 Mgmt
|Dominique Keegan
Kobalt Music
|Adam Kornfeld
Artist Group International
|Michael Knox
Peermusic
|Jon Landau
Jon Landau Management
|Camilo Lara
Mexican Institute of Sound
|Latoya Lee
Atlas Music Publishing
|Mollie Lehman
Atlantic Records
|Rebeca Leon
Lionfish Entertainment
|Jeff Levin
Atlantic Records
|Monte Lipman
Universal Republic Records
|Edgar Machuca
Atlantic Records
|Mac McCaughan
Merge Records
|Merck Mercuriadis
Hipgnosis
|Brian Monaco
Sony/ATV Music Publishing
|Andy Mooney
Fender Musical
Instruments Corporation
|Vincent Tuff Morgan
Peermusic
|Keith Naftaly
RCA Records
|Jacob Pace
Flighthouse
|Bob Pittman
iHeartMedia
|Mark Pitts
RCA Records
|Nicole Plantin
Rostrum Records
|Peter Robinson
Dome Records
|Bruce Resnikoff
Universal Music
|Ebrahim (Abe) Rasheed
eOne
|Ronald “Slim” Williams
Cash Money Records
|Leo Sacks
Sony Music
|James Supreme
Universal Music
Publishing Group
|Shani Fuller Tillman
RCA Records/Sony Music
|Matt Zingler
Rolling Loud
Journalists
|Hanif Abdurraqib
|Celia Almeida
|Stacey Anderson
|Ken Barnes
|Judy Berman
TIME
|Stuart Berman
|Graham Betts
|Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired
|Alison Boron
|Robert Christgau
|Jerilyn Jordan Cook
Detroit Metro Times
|Cameron Crowe
|Sharon Davis
|Anthony DeCurtis
|Steve Devereux
|Carola Dibbel
|Morgan Enos
|Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
|Stephen Thomas Erlewine
|Alison Fensterstock
|Bill Flanagan
|Andrew Flory
|Ted Fox
|Leor Galil
Chicago Reader
|David Fricke
|Sasha Geffen
|Michael A. Gonzales
|Mikal Gilmore
|Joe Gross
|Kyle Harris
Denver Westword
|Lizzy Goodman
|Peter Guralnick
|Rob Harvilla
The Ringer
|Mike Hilleary
|Hua Hsu
The New Yorker
|Steven Hyden
UPROXX
|Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
|Stephen Kearse
|Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
|Chuck Klosterman
|Jonathan Lethem
|Alan Light
|Jason Lipshutz
Billboard
|Kurt Loder
|Melissa Lorusso
|Tirhakah Love
|Zoe Madonna
|Greil Marcus
|Michaelangelo Matos
|Marcus J. Moore
|Marissa R. Moss
|Keith Murphy
|David Nathan
|Brad Nelson
|Alex Pappademas
|Sheldon Pearce
The New Yorker
|Jenn Pelly
Pitchfork
|Matthew Perpetua
|Amy Phillips
Pitchfork
|Ross Raihala
|Isabela Raygoza
|Mosi Reeves
|Jayson Rodriguez
|Evan Rytlewski
|Danny Schwartz
|Jesse Serwer
|Alfred Soto
|Greg Tate
|Rob Tannenbaum
|Laura Snapes
The Guardian
|Jes Skolnik
Bandcamp Daily
|Erik Thompson
City Pages (Minneapolis)
|Barry Walters
|Susan Whitall
|Christoper R. Weingarten
|Adam White
|Lois Wilson
|Allison Wolfe
|Mikael Wood
|Briana Younger
|Warren Zanes
Rolling Stone Staff
|Jonathan Bernstein
|Jon Blistein
|David Browne
|Jon Dolan
|Patrick Doyle
|Brenna Ehrlich
|Suzy Exposito
|Jason Fine
|Jon Freeman
|Brian Hiatt
|Samantha Hissong
|Christian Hoard
|Charles Holmes
|Joseph Hudak
|Andy Greene
|Kory Grow
|Daniel Kreps
|Elias Leight
|Angie Martoccio
|Ethan Millman
|Jason Newman
|Jerry Portwood
|Claire Shaffer
|Rob Sheffield
|Hank Shteamer
|Simon Vozick-Levinson
|Alison Weinflash