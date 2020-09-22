 Voters for 500 Greatest Albums List 2020 - Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

Who Voted for the 500 Greatest Albums?

More than 300 artists, journalists, and industry figures — everyone from Beyoncé to Taylor Swift to members of U2 — voted in our latest definitive ranking

By

Reporter

Who Voted for the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time List

Photo Illustration by Joe Rodriguez

Voters were asked to submit ranked ballots listing their 50 favorite albums of all time. Votes were tabulated, with the highest-ranked album on each list receiving 300 points, the second highest 290 points, and so on down to 44 points for number 50. More than 3,000 albums received at least one vote.

Artists, Songwriters, and Producers

9th Wonder Johntá Austin A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
Mick Avory
The Kinks		 Glen Ballard Alice Bag
Bas Jon Batiste Big Boi
Beyoncé Branko Michael Brun
Eric Burdon
The Animals		 John Cale
The Velvet Underground		 Patrick Carney
The Black Keys
Alessia Cara Desmond Child Brandy Clark
Adam Clayton
U2		 Casanova Jimmy Cliff
Chicano Batman Cool & Dre Alice Cooper
NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 07: Taylor Swift performs onstage during Z100's Jingle Ball 2012, presented by Aeropostale, at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Jingle Ball 2012)

Taylor Swift performs onstage during Z100’s Jingle Ball 2012 at Madison Square Garden on December 7, 2012 in NYC.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Stewart Copeland
The Police		 Wayne Coyne
The Flaming Lips		 Katie Crutchfield
Waxahatchee
John Darnielle
The Mountain Goats		 Ani DiFranco Raheem DeVaughn
Antonio Dixon Lamont Dozier Dino D’Santiago
DJ Dahi DJ Drama DJ Pierre
DJ Premier DJ Shadow Drumma Boy
Sadie Dupuis
Speedy Ortiz		 Elliot Easton
The Cars		 The Edge
U2
Billie Eilish Ella Mai El-P
Run the Jewels
Kalaf Epalanga
Buraka Som Sistema		 Oak Felder Ace Frehley
Kiss
Lukas Forchhammer
Lukas Graham		 Richie Furay
Buffalo Springfield		 Billy Gibbons
ZZ Top
Girl Ultra Diana Gordon K-Ci Hailey
K-Ci and JoJo
Hanson Lzzy Hale
Halestorm		 Rob Halford
Judas Priest
Anthony Hamilton Herbie Hancock Ben Harper
David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris Hutch Harris
The Thermals		 Mickey Hart
Grateful Dead
Eva Hendricks
Charly Bliss		 H.E.R. Hinds
Patterson Hood
Drive-by Truckers		 Robert Hood
House music producer		 Adam Horovitz
Beastie Boys
Brittany Howard
Alabama Shakes		 Marshall Jefferson Shooter Jennings
Carly Rae Jepsen J.I.D Lindsey Jordan
Snail Mail
Juanes Wynonna Judd Juvenile
Lenny Kaye Clark Kent Kesha
Kelis Marcus King Greta Kline
Frankie Cosmos
Savan Kotecha Louis York Mario
Stuart Matthewman
Sade		 Lauren Mayberry
CHVRCHES		 Roger McGuinn
The Byrds
Brian McKnight John McLaughlin Rich Medina
Lin-Manuel Miranda MNEK Moby
Monsieur Periné Morrissey Mr. Eazi
Bob Mould
Hüsker Dü		 Stuart Murdoch
Belle and Sebastian		 Graham Nash
Stevie Nicks Olu
EarthGang		 Organized Noize
Finneas O’Connell Steve Perry Robert Pollard
Guided by Voices
Poo Bear James Poyser
The Roots		 David Prowse
Japandroids
Questlove
The Roots		 Raekwon
Wu-Tang Clan		 Nile Rodgers
Ariel Rechtshaid August Rigo Rodrigo Y Gabriela
Salaam Remi Pete Rock Royce da 5’9”
Rex Rideout Frank Rogers Andrew Savage
Parquet Courts
Emily Saliers
Indigo Girls		 Ketch Secor
Old Crow Medicine Show		 Kevin Shields
My Bloody Valentine
Saweetie Sha Money XL Slick Rick
Mike Shinoda
Linkin Park		 Gene Simmons
Kiss		 Zak Starkey
Robert Smith
The Cure		 Ronnie Spector Johnny Stevens
Highly Suspect
Dave Stewart
Eurythmics		 Elizabeth Stokes
The Beths		 Jazmine Sullivan
Taylor Swift Sylvan Esso Tainy
Take a Daytrip Tony Touch Justin Tranter
Lili Trifilio
Beach Bunny		 Francisca Valenzuela Louie Vega
Butch Vig Carlos Vives Rufus Wainwright
U-God
Wu-Tang Clan		 Lars Ulrich
Metallica		 Rick Wakeman
Yes
Kamasi Washington Paul Wall Kelsey Waldon
Kokayi Walker Brady Watt Gregg Wattenberg
Gerard Way
My Chemical Romance		 Faye Webster Adam Weiner
Low Cut Connie
Tierra Whack Andrew Pop Wansel Lucinda Williams
Charlie Wilson
Gap Band		 Dan Wilson
Semisonic		 Yebba
Jon Wurster
Superchunk, The Mountain Goats		 Wowgr8
EarthGang		 Yola
Charlie Worsham
Old Crow Medicine Show		 Nick Zinner
Yeah Yeah Yeahs

 

The Roots' Ahmir "Questlove" Thompson performs during an Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The Roots’ Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson performs during an Independence Day celebration Saturday, July 4, 2015, in Philadelphia.

Matt Rourke/AP

Industry

Nate Albert
Warner Records		 Nicole Alvarez
KROQ		 Derrick Aroh 
RCA Records
Jeffrey Azoff
Full Stop Management		 Shawn Barron
Motown/Capitol Records		 Tuma Basa
YouTube
Mike Biggane
Universal Music		 Ken Bunt
Disney Music Group		 Cliff Burnstein
Q Prime
David Buttle
Mr. Bongo		 Carlos Cancela
Warner Records		 Norva Denton
Warner Records
Yaasiel Success Davis
Atlantic Records		 Peter Edge
RCA		 John Esposito
Warner Music Nashville
Phylicia Fant
Columbia Records		 Alex Gallardo
President, Sony Music Latin		 Pete Ganbarg
Atlantic Records
Julie Greenwald
Atlantic Records		 John Dee Hammond
Paradigm		 Kirk Harding
Bad Habit Music
Mike Herard
Shady Records		 Jeriel Johnson
The Recording Academy		 Craig Kallman
Atlantic Records
Bruce Kalmick
Triple 8 Mgmt		 Dominique Keegan
Kobalt Music		 Adam Kornfeld
Artist Group International
Michael Knox
Peermusic		 Jon Landau
Jon Landau Management		 Camilo Lara
Mexican Institute of Sound
Latoya Lee
Atlas Music Publishing		 Mollie Lehman
Atlantic Records		 Rebeca Leon
Lionfish Entertainment
Jeff Levin
Atlantic Records		 Monte Lipman
Universal Republic Records		 Edgar Machuca
Atlantic Records
Mac McCaughan
Merge Records		 Merck Mercuriadis
Hipgnosis		 Brian Monaco
Sony/ATV Music Publishing
Andy Mooney
Fender Musical
Instruments Corporation		 Vincent Tuff Morgan
Peermusic		 Keith Naftaly
RCA Records
Jacob Pace
Flighthouse		 Bob Pittman
iHeartMedia		 Mark Pitts
RCA Records
Nicole Plantin
Rostrum Records		 Peter Robinson
Dome Records		 Bruce Resnikoff
Universal Music
Ebrahim (Abe) Rasheed
eOne		 Ronald “Slim” Williams
Cash Money Records		 Leo Sacks
Sony Music
James Supreme
Universal Music
Publishing Group		 Shani Fuller Tillman
RCA Records/Sony Music		 Matt Zingler
Rolling Loud
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ - JUNE 28: The Edge of U2 performs during "The Joshua Tree Tour 2017" at MetLife Stadium on June 28, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The Edge of U2 performs during “The Joshua Tree Tour 2017” at MetLife Stadium on June 28, 2017 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Journalists

Hanif Abdurraqib Celia Almeida Stacey Anderson
Ken Barnes Judy Berman
TIME		 Stuart Berman
Graham Betts Alvin aqua Blanco
HipHopWired		 Alison Boron
Robert Christgau Jerilyn Jordan Cook
Detroit Metro Times		 Cameron Crowe
Sharon Davis Anthony DeCurtis Steve Devereux
Carola Dibbel Morgan Enos Sean Fennessey
The Ringer
Stephen Thomas Erlewine Alison Fensterstock Bill Flanagan
Andrew Flory Ted Fox Leor Galil
Chicago Reader
David Fricke Sasha Geffen Michael A. Gonzales
Mikal Gilmore Joe Gross Kyle Harris
Denver Westword
Lizzy Goodman Peter Guralnick Rob Harvilla
The Ringer
Mike Hilleary Hua Hsu
The New Yorker		 Steven Hyden
UPROXX
Kevin C. Johnson
St. Louis Post-Dispatch		 Stephen Kearse Kristen Yoonsoo Kim
Chuck Klosterman Jonathan Lethem Alan Light
Jason Lipshutz
Billboard		 Kurt Loder Melissa Lorusso
Tirhakah Love Zoe Madonna Greil Marcus
Michaelangelo Matos Marcus J. Moore Marissa R. Moss
PASADENA, CA - MAY 14: Entertainer Beyonce performs onstage during "The Formation World Tour" at the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage )

Beyonce performs onstage during “The Formation World Tour” at the Rose Bowl on May 14, 2016 in Pasadena, California.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Keith Murphy David Nathan Brad Nelson
Alex Pappademas Sheldon Pearce
The New Yorker		 Jenn Pelly
Pitchfork
Matthew Perpetua Amy Phillips
Pitchfork		 Ross Raihala
Isabela Raygoza Mosi Reeves Jayson Rodriguez
Evan Rytlewski Danny Schwartz Jesse Serwer
Alfred Soto Greg Tate Rob Tannenbaum
Laura Snapes
The Guardian		 Jes Skolnik
Bandcamp Daily		 Erik Thompson
City Pages (Minneapolis)
Barry Walters Susan Whitall Christoper R. Weingarten
Adam White Lois Wilson Allison Wolfe
Mikael Wood Briana Younger Warren Zanes

Rolling Stone Staff

Jonathan Bernstein Jon Blistein David Browne
Jon Dolan Patrick Doyle Brenna Ehrlich
Suzy Exposito Jason Fine Jon Freeman
Brian Hiatt Samantha Hissong Christian Hoard
Charles Holmes Joseph Hudak Andy Greene
Kory Grow Daniel Kreps Elias Leight
Angie Martoccio Ethan Millman Jason Newman
Jerry Portwood Claire Shaffer Rob Sheffield
Hank Shteamer Simon Vozick-Levinson Alison Weinflash

 

Rolling Stone
