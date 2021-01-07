RS Charts: Vory, DJ Scheme and Trey Lewis Lead Breakthrough 25 Chart

While holiday music ruled the Rolling Stone Charts in December, there were also a number of up-and-coming artists who were able to rise above the jingly noise.

Houston-born, Kentucky-bred Vory leads this month’s Breakthrough 25 Chart, ranking the fastest-rising up-and-coming artists in December. Last month, he released a 15-track self-titled EP, his first release since being signed to Meek Mill’s Dream Chasers label. The Kentucky-bred rapper was also featured on two songs off Meek Mill’s 4-track Quarantine Pack. In December, he saw over 15 million on-demand audio streams, a 3,200% increase from November.

Taking second on the chart is Florida producer DJ Scheme, known for his work with Juice WRLD, Ski Mask the Slump God and XXXtentacion. He saw nearly 15 million streams in December with the release of his debut studio album, Family. Country singer Trey Lewis, who had viral success with his raunchy single “Dicked Down In Dallas,” takes third. “Dicked Down in Dallas,” which Lewis described as a “love story” in an interview with Rolling Stone Country, reached Number 64 on the RS 100 and has seen over 23 million on-demand audio streams to date. Rounding out the Top Five is YouTuber turned musician Wilbur Soot, who saw success with his single “Your New Boyfriend,” and L.A.-born rapper Drakeo the Ruler, who dropped a new project, We Know the Truth, shortly after being released from prison.

Top Breakthrough The week of December 1, 2020 1 Vory Unit Growth 14.6M 2 DJ Scheme Unit Growth 14.5M 3 Trey Lewis Unit Growth 13.2M 4 Wilbur Soot Unit Growth 9.6M 5 Drakeo the Ruler Unit Growth 8.4M

The Rolling Stone Breakthrough 25 chart ranks the artists who are seeing the greatest gains each month in audio streams. It does not include passive listening, such as terrestrial radio or digital radio. Because the chart focuses on newer music, eligible artists must not have not reached the upper ranks of the charts before. Each month, Rolling Stone publishes an official version of the Breakthrough 25 chart, covering the four-week period ending with the previous Thursday.

Other standouts on this month’s chart include Nigerian American alternative R&B singer Serena Isioma (Number Six), who released the 7-track EP The Leo Sun Sets at the beginning of December; indie-pop singer Frances Forever (Number Nine), whose latest single “Space Girl” helped her grow her streams by over 10 million; and country singer Lily Rose (Number 11) , who had success with her latest single “Villain.”

See the full Breakthrough 25 Chart here.