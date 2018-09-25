See ‘Voice’ Contestant’s Stunning Cover of Jessie J’s ‘Mamma Knows Best’

True to its name, NBC’s The Voice featured some huge pipes during the September 24th premiere of its Season 15, with contestants belting out pop covers that shook the rafters in their Blind Auditions.

Filipino karaoke enthusiast Radha came out swinging with a rocked-up soul rendition of Jessie J’s “Mamma Knows Best,” legitimately startling coach Kelly Clarkson and inspiring the first “blocking move” of the new season. Her fiery, full-bodied vocal attack featured growling lows and breathtaking high notes, causing Adam Levine to turn his chair and block fellow coach Jennifer Hudson from taking her. Praising her control and stage presence, Levine was pleased with his move, but after the segment Radha admitted she would have joined Hudson’s team if given the chance.

Another standout moment came courtesy of Miami native Mercedes Ferreira-Dias, a returning contestant who tried out during a previous season but did not make the cut. Clarkson was oh-so close to pulling the trigger last time, and missed her chance this season as well, with Blake Shelton bringing the vocal powerhouse onboard. “I hear your heart,” he said of Ferreira-Dias’ passionate, tastefully blue cover of Sara Bareilles’ “She Used to Be Mine.”

Season 15 of The Voice continues Tuesday night (9/25) at 8 p.m. ET with another round of blind auditions.