VMAs 2019: Lenny Kravitz, John Travolta, Billy Ray Cyrus to Present

Lenny Kravitz, John Travolta and Billy Ray Cyrus have signed on as presenters for the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards.

Rick Ross, Salt-N-Pepa, Ice-T, Bebe Rexha, Megan Thee Stallion, French Montana, Jonathan Van Ness, Keke Palmer, Lindsey Vonn, Hailee Steinfeld, NHL player P.K. Subban, former NFL star Victor Cruz and U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team members Alex Morgan, Ali Krieger and Ashlyn Harris will also introduce musical performers and dish out awards during the ceremony, Billboard reports.

MTV also announced another round of performers on Tuesday: Normani, Big Sean featuring A$AP Ferg, H.E.R. and Ozuna. They will join previously revealed artists Taylor Swift, Jonas Brothers, Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, J Balvin, Lil Nas X, Bad Bunny, Lizzo, Rosalía and the evening’s Video Vanguard recipient, Missy Elliott, with her first VMAs appearance in 13 years.

Swift and Ariana Grande are tied for the most award nominations with 10 each, including Video of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop. Following behind are Billie Eilish with nine, Lil Nas X with eight, Halsey with six, Mendes with five and Cabello, J Balvin, Jonas Brothers, BTS and Cardi B with four. Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco will host the show, which airs Monday, August 26th at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

For Kravitz, the presenting spot falls between nearby tour dates on his North American Raise Vibration tour, which kicks off Wednesday, August 21st in Vienna, Virginia and runs through late September.