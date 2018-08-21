Rolling Stone
VMAs 2018: Watch Logic Perform ‘One Day’ in ‘F–k The Wall’ T-Shirt

Families displaced by immigration laws join rapper onstage with OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Logic performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Logic performs onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Logic and OneRepublic’s Ryan Tedder performed a timely and politically charged version of their collaborative track “One Day” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. The duo invited families displaced by immigration laws – all wearing shirts reading “We Are All Human Beings” – to join them onstage.

The rapper, wearing a “Fuck the Wall” T-shirt, guided the families through the lobby and onstage as Tedder sang and played piano.

The July-issued “One Day” follows Logic’s stand-alone cut “44 More”; his chart-topping March mixtape, Bobby Tarantino II; and his 2017 LP, Everybody. The rapper, who recently wrapped his Bobby Tarantino Vs. the World Tour, also made a cameo on Sam Smith’s remix for “Pray.”

Logic’s hit single “1-800-273-8255” (featuring Alessia Cara and Khalid) is up for two awards, Best Collaboration and Best Video With a Social Message, at the 2018 VMAs. Cardi B leads all artists with 10 total nods, including Best New Artist, Best Collaboration (Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix) and Video, Song and Artist of the Year.

