VMAs 2018: Travis Scott Enlists James Blake for ‘Astroworld’ Medley

Travis Scott performed a rousing medley of “Stargazing,” “Stop Trying to Be God” and “Sicko Mode” at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards. Electro-soul singer James Blake joined Scott for a brief vocal cameo during “Stop Trying to Be God,” though the studio version’s other featured artists, Kid Cudi and Stevie Wonder, did not appear onstage.

All three tracks were highlights from the rapper’s recently issued third LP, Astroworld. The album debuted at Number One on the Billboard 200 and recently edged out Nicki Minaj’s Queen to stay on top for its second week.

Scott previously performed at the 2017 VMAs, joining Thirty Seconds to Mars for their single “Walk on Water.”

Scott has racked up numerous guest spots in 2018, appearing on Rae Sremmurd’s “Close,” Migos’ “White Sand,” Nav’s “Champion,” Blac Youngsta’s “Heavy Camp,” London Jae’s “Vodka” and Playboi Carti’s “Love Hurts.” The emcee also recently issued the non-album single “Watch” (featuring Kanye West and Lil Uzi Vert).