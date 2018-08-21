Rolling Stone
VMAs 2018: See Madonna’s Bizarre Aretha Franklin Tribute

Madonna remembered the Queen of Soul in a lengthy, elliptical speech before presenting Video of the Year

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for MTV)

NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 20: Madonna speaks onstage during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 20, 2018 in New York City.

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Madonna gave an odd, meandering tribute to Aretha Franklin at the MTV VMAs on Monday Night. Franklin died on August 16th after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

After a brief video snippet of Franklin singing “I Say a Little Prayer,” Madonna spoke before presenting the Video of the Year award. “Aretha Louise Franklin change the course of my life,” she declared.

But it was hard to determine how or why, because Madonna proceeded to launch into a lengthy story about her own attempts to break into a singing career. The story had little to do with Franklin, though Madonna did note that she performed “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at one of her auditions.

That audition led her to move to Paris, then back to the U.S., and eventually Madonna pivoted back to Franklin. “You’re probably all wondering why I’m telling you this story,” she said, and she wasn’t wrong. “None of [my success] would’ve happened, could’ve happened, without our Lady of Soul. She led me to where I am today. And I know she influenced so many people in this house tonight, in this room tonight. I want to thank you, Aretha, for empowering all of us: R-e-s-p-e-c-t. Long live the Queen.” Madonna then presented Video of the Year to Camila Cabello for “Havana.”

MTV also played Franklin’s “Respect” during the VMAs’ ending credits. 

