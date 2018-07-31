VMAs 2018: Jennifer Lopez to Receive Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award

Jennifer Lopez will receive the 2018 Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at this year’s MTV Video Music Awards. The singer has also been tapped to perform during the VMAs, which will air live from Radio City Music Hall on August 20th.

The Vanguard award recognizes accomplishments in music and film. Recent recipients have been Pink in 2017, Rihanna in 2016, Kanye West in 2015 and Beyoncé in 2014.

This year, Lopez is also nominated in two VMA categories – Best Collaboration and Best Latin – for her “Dinero” video, which featured Cardi B and DJ Khaled.

Cardi B leads the 2018 VMA nomination pack with 10 nods, including Video, Song and Artist of the Year, and Best New Artist as well as Best Collaboration on Bruno Mars’ “Finesse” remix.

Beyoncé and Jay-Z (The Carters) garnered eight nominations for “Apeshit” from their collaborative LP, Everything is Love. Childish Gambino and Drake are each nominated in seven categories, followed by Bruno Mars who has six noms and Ariana Grande and Camilo Cabello are each nominated in five categories.

The VMAs will return to New York City’s Radio City Music Hall, its home for the inaugural show in 1984. This year marks the show’s 12th time at the iconic venue and the 17th time the VMAs have been held in New York. Through the past three decades the VMAs switched between New York City and Los Angeles, California, with the exception of two years in Miami (2004 and 2005) and in 2007 they were held in Las Vegas.