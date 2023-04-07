fbpixel
Obituary

Vivian Trimble, Former Luscious Jackson Keyboardist and Backup Vocalist, Dies at 59

Musician was also known for Dusty Trails, her collaboration with Josephine Wiggs
Luscious Jackson, group portrait, United States, 1995. L-R Gabby Glaser, Jill Cunniff, Kate Schellenbach, Vivian Trimble. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)
Gabby Glaser, Jill Cunniff, Kate Schellenbach, and Vivian Trimble of Luscious Jackson. Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Vivian Trimble, best known for her work with Luscious Jackson, has died at 59 following a battle with cancer. The multi-instrumentalist and singer had been being treated for the disease for several years, per a post on Luscious Jackson’s Instagram page.

“We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved friend and band member Viv on Tuesday,” the band wrote. “She had been in treatment for cancer for several years and developed a complication on Monday. We were not expecting this.”

They added, “She was a great friend and a gifted musician and choreographer, but it was being a partner to David and a mother to Nate and Rebecca that gave her the greatest joy. We are devastated beyond words to lose our graceful sister.”

The group also shared a slideshow of photos of Trimble, including shots with the band, throughout the years.

Trimble performed as keyboardist and backup vocalist of Luscious Jackson in the ’90s, joining the group following their 1993 debut EP. Notably, Luscious Jackson were the first band the Beasties signed to their Grand Royal label. Trimble left the group in 1998 after three albums and numerous tours, as well as appearances at Lollapalooza and Lilith Fair. The band 1996’s LP Fever in Fever Out was certified gold and featured their biggest single, “Naked Eye.” 

The musician collaborated Luscious Jackson singer-bassist Jill Cunniff as the Kostars while in Luscious Jackson. The duo released one album, Klassics with a “K,” in 1996, which featured single, “Hey, Cowboy.”

In 2000, Trimble released an album with Breeders bassist Josephine Wiggs as Dusty Trails, which featured guest vocals from Emmylou Harris on the track “Order Coffee.” Three songs from the album appeared on the soundtrack to 2000 film Happy Accidents, which starred Marisa Tomei and Vincent D’Onofrio.

Trimble was a dancer and choreographer, as well as a musician. Although Luscious Jackson released a new album, Magic Hour, in 2013 and have toured occasionally since, Trimble did not rejoin the group. “We talked to Vivian and she’s not into it right now,” Cunniff told Rolling Stone at the time. “She’s up in New Hampshire and she’s got a family — I’m not saying never, but at the moment, she’s busy.”

The musician is survived by her husband, David, and two children, Nathaniel and Rebecca.

Several musicians and actors have paid tribute to Trimble so far. “So sad to hear about Vivian Trimble’s passing,” Elijah Wood wrote on Twitter. “Love to her family and friends.”

