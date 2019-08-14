See Vivian Girls Run Wild in New ‘Something to Do’ Video

Vivian Girls surprised fans with a reunion in July; now the band follows the good news with their latest track, “Something to Do,” the second single off their comeback album, Memory.

The new song sees the Brooklyn-turned-L.A. rock trio meld classic surf-pop melodies with brackish, interjecting punk riffs. In their video, the Vivians Girls each race from the loneliest corners of Los Angeles, to jam in an abandoned skate park. Shot in 16mm film, their present-day scenes are spliced with flashbacks — romantic beach scenes starring the lead singer-guitarist, Cassie Ramone, and leather-clad actor Alexander Koch.

“I’m looking for something to do/But the world offers me nothing without you,” sings an ever-so-anguished Ramone; in writing the song, she cited the 1962 Burt Bacharach and Hal David song, “I Just Don’t Know What to Do,” as her inspiration.

“I’m such a big Bacharach fan,” said Ramone in an interview with Rolling Stone. But I also love grit and punk simplicity, so when I write, I try to merge those two ideals.”

Memory, which also features first single “Sick,” is out September 20th on Polyvinyl Records and available to pre-order now. The trio kicks off their reunion tour October 4th at the Regent in Los Angeles.

Vivian Girls Fall Tour Dates

October 4 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent

October 5 – Santa Ana, CA @ The Observatory OC

October 6 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

October 17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw

October 18 – Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church

October 20 – Somerville, MA @ Once Ballroom

October 25 & 26 – San Francisco, CA @ The Chapel

November 1 & 2 – Chicago, IL @ Empty Bottle

November 3 – Denver, CO @ Marquis Theater