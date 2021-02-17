Watch Vitamin String Quartet Perform Radiohead’s ‘Motion Picture Soundtrack’

Vitamin String Quartet have released a virtual performance of Radiohead’s “Motion Picture Soundtrack.”

In a video shot in isolation, the Los Angeles project performs the Kid A track in several rooms, with Tom Lea on viola, Amanda Lo and Earl Maneein on violin, and Derek Stein on cello. “Motion Picture Soundtrack” is one of the group’s classics, appearing on the first season of Westworld in 2016.

“The video for our rendition of ‘Motion Picture Soundtrack’ is a long overdue joy,” James Curtiss, Director of A&R at CMH Label Group, tells Rolling Stone. “As a piece of music, it’s been one of our most successful and longest enduring releases. Even before the hype that came with Westworld, it was a staple of live sets and passionately requested by fans as sheet music they could own. It’s a wonder it took us until right now to make a video. But… right now seemed to be the perfect time to make it like this.”

“As our director, Tom Bird, describes it, ‘We wanted to create a video that reflected the isolation of each musician while depicting their creation of music as a reaction to their solitude,'” Curtiss added. “Shooting them individually with the barest of skeleton crews, while Covid seemed to be in a bit of a lull, the aim was to connect them together in an emotional landscape of reflective sounds, a visual testament to something we can all relate during this time — in solitude yet reaching out to be together.”

Vitamin String is fresh off composing the score for the Netflix series Bridgerton, where they brought their string renditions of modern songs to Regency-era England. The score includes their take on Billie Eilish’s “Bad Guy,” Taylor Swift’s “Wildest Dreams,” Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next,” and more.