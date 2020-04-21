 Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Paramore to Perform for Virtual PlayOn Fest - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
Read Next Angelo De Augustine, Sufjan Stevens Get Contemplative on New Single 'Santa Barbara' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Paramore to Perform for Virtual PlayOn Fest

Three-day event will feature archival performances from around the world

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ed Sheeran, Cardi B, Paramore to Perform for Virtual PlayOn Fest

Warner Music Group has announced PlayOn Fest, a three-day virtual festival featuring over 65 big-name acts.

Rmv/Shutterstock, Emmi Korhonen/Shutterstock, Broadimage/Shutterstock

With live events on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Warner Music Group is getting into the virtual music festival game. On Tuesday, the label unveiled PlayOn Fest, a three-day virtual music festival to take place from Friday, April 24th through Sunday April 26th, streaming noon to midnight ET each day via PlayOnFest.com and the Songkick YouTube channel.

The lineup for the event includes over 65 acts, including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Panic! at the Disco, Cardi B, Green Day, Coldplay, the Flaming Lips, Korn, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Roddy Ricch, Lil Uzi Vert, Paramore, Death Cab for Cutie, Twenty One Pilots, Weezer, David Guetta, Charlie Puth and Wiz Khalifa.

The festival will feature footage of artists performing at iconic music venues, including Bruno Mars at the Apollo, the Flaming Lips at the Sydney Opera House and Korn at an art installation. LL Cool J will kick off the event, and a special segment will pay tribute to the late rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Victory Lap album release show.

Funds from the festival will be donated to the COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund for the World Health Organization (WHO).

Featured performer Cardi B said in a statement: “Don’t play yourself! Tune into PlayOn Fest April 24-26 and help us raise money for the World Health Organization to boost COVID-19 relief funds. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who are dedicating their services and helping to save lives! Since I can’t get on stage right now…I’m throwing it back to my party at the Global Citizen Festival to hopefully send some love and light to y’all. Stay safe everyone!”

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Bruno Mars, Cardi B, coronavirus, covid-19, Ed Sheeran, livestream

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1338: Greta’s World | Special Climate Crisis Issue
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.