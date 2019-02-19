Violent Femmes, X Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Milwaukee folk-punks Violent Femmes and legendary Los Angeles punk band X are teaming up for a North American co-headlining tour kicking off in May.

The nine-date trek launches on May 5th at Humphrey’s in San Diego, California and includes stops in Phoenix, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, before culminating on May 17th at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. The run is bookended with sole Violent Femmes shows in Las Vegas on May 3rd at Brooklyn Bowl and a May 4th show at BeachLife in Redondo Beach, California prior to the co-headlining dates, along with a May 18th show at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin following their run with X. Ticket information is available via the Violent Femmes’ website.

The tour follows the Violent Femmes’ 2018 release of 2 Mics & the Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America, which compiled newly recorded live performances. Meanwhile, X are reissuing and remastering their first four albums via Fat Possum. Los Angeles (1980) will be released on February 22nd and Wild Gift (1981) comes out on March 22nd. Under the Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983) both bow on April 12th.

Violent Femmes and X Co-Headlining Tour

May 5 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s

May 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

May 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater / ACL Live

May 10 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues

May 11 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas

May 13 – Aztec Center @ San Antonio, TX

May 14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

May 16 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland

May 17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant