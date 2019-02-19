×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe Subscribe Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
Read Next 2 Chainz Teams With LeBron James for New Album 'Rap or Go to the League' Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Violent Femmes, X Plot Co-Headlining North American Tour

Bands team for nine dates in May

By

Reporter

Althea Legaspi's Most Recent Stories

View All
john doe x violent femmes

Violent Femmes and X are teaming up for a co-headlining North American tour.

Barry Brecheisen/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock, Laura Roberts/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Milwaukee folk-punks Violent Femmes and legendary Los Angeles punk band X are teaming up for a North American co-headlining tour kicking off in May.

The nine-date trek launches on May 5th at Humphrey’s in San Diego, California and includes stops in Phoenix, Texas, Oklahoma and Tennessee, before culminating on May 17th at the Pageant in St. Louis, Missouri. The run is bookended with sole Violent Femmes shows in Las Vegas on May 3rd at Brooklyn Bowl and a May 4th show at BeachLife in Redondo Beach, California prior to the co-headlining dates, along with a May 18th show at the Sylvee in Madison, Wisconsin following their run with X. Ticket information is available via the Violent Femmes’ website.

The tour follows the Violent Femmes’ 2018 release of 2 Mics & the Truth: Unplugged & Unhinged in America, which compiled newly recorded live performances. Meanwhile, X are reissuing and remastering their first four albums via Fat Possum. Los Angeles (1980) will be released on February 22nd and Wild Gift (1981) comes out on March 22nd. Under the Big Black Sun (1982) and More Fun In The New World (1983) both bow on April 12th.

Violent Femmes and X Co-Headlining Tour

May 5 – San Diego, CA @ Humphrey’s
May 7 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
May 9 – Austin, TX @ Moody Theater / ACL Live
May 10 – Houston, TX @ House Of Blues
May 11 – Arlington, TX @ KAABOO Texas
May 13 – Aztec Center @ San Antonio, TX
May 14 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
May 16 – Memphis, TN @ Graceland
May 17 – St. Louis, MO @ The Pageant

In This Article: Violent Femmes

Show Comments

Newswire

Powered by
Close comments

Add a comment

Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now Issue 1324: Jordan Peele
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad