Vince Staples Taps Fousheé for ‘Take Me Home’ on ‘Fallon’

Vince Staples appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase his recent song “Take Me Home” with the help of Fousheé. The moody, smooth-talking song comes off the rapper’s most recent album, Vince Staples. Up-and-coming singer Fousheé also appears on the recorded version.

Staples dropped his self-titled LP in July via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. Earlier this month, he released a Pokemon-inspired song, “Got ‘Em,” as part of the Pokémon 25: The Red EP.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” Staples said in a statement. “I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”

Staples is set to tour with Tyler, the Creator, Kalis Uchis and newcomer Teezo Touchdown early next year. The 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets are currently on sale at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com and Vivid Seats.