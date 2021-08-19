 Vince Staples Taps Fousheé for 'Take Me Home' on 'Fallon' - Rolling Stone
Vince Staples Taps Fousheé for ‘Take Me Home’ on ‘Fallon’

The track comes off his new self-titled album

Vince Staples appeared on The Tonight Show to showcase his recent song “Take Me Home” with the help of Fousheé. The moody, smooth-talking song comes off the rapper’s most recent album, Vince Staples. Up-and-coming singer Fousheé also appears on the recorded version.

Staples dropped his self-titled LP in July via Blacksmith Recordings / Motown Records. Earlier this month, he released a Pokemon-inspired song, “Got ‘Em,” as part of the Pokémon 25: The Red EP.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” Staples said in a statement. “I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”

Staples is set to tour with Tyler, the Creator, Kalis Uchis and newcomer Teezo Touchdown early next year. The 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets are currently on sale at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com and Vivid Seats.

 

