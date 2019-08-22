See Vince Staples Get Into a Barbershop Brawl in New ‘So What?’ Video

Vince Staples gets into an unexpected fight in a strange barbershop in the video for his new song “So What?” which doubles as the first episode of his new web series, The Vince Staples Show.

The two-minute bruiser boasts a beat that mixes heavy percussion and bass with a spindly synth loop that swirls perfectly alongside Staples’ elastic flow. “This clip is bananas like Stefani ride Asanti still,” Staples spits, “I’m off poppy still/They wanna pop me still.”

As for the “So What?” video/Vince Staples Show episode, the clip opens with Staples reading about aliens in grocery store tabloid before getting a call about performing at Malia Obama’s 21st birthday. The rapper shows his comedy chops as he deadpans, “How much they paying me, though? I want some of that Netflix money. That Michelle book doing numbers right now, it’s neck-and-neck with the Bible — shit, my mama got two.”

In order to take the gig though, Staples declares he needs a haircut, but he’s forced to head to a far-flung barbershop, which his friend says is the only spot open on Mondays. After being greeted by the overly zealous owner, Staples sits in the chair with headphones on and tries to ignore two men staring at him. Out of nowhere, a kid rips Staples’ headphones from his ears and after a brief moment, a full-blown fight ensues with “So What?” playing the background. The brawl ends after Staples pulls off an insane flip kick that sends someone through the barbershop window. Bruised, but not beaten, the rapper trudges out of the shop, choosing to climb through the window instead of just walk out the open door.

Staples crafted The Vince Staples Show with director Calmatic, who notably helmed the “Old Town Road” video. Future episodes will feature more new music from Staples, though it’s unclear when the next installment will arrive.

“So What?” marks Staples first new music since singing to Motown Records’ Blacksmith Recordings earlier this month. The rapper’s last five projects were released on Def Jam, including his most recent LP, 2018’s FM!