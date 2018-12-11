Vince Staples Plots ‘Smile, You’re On Camera’ Tour

Vince Staples will embark on a headlining North American tour next year. The “Smile, You’re On Camera” trek will kick off February 1st at the Rialto in Tuscon, Arizona. Staples will hit 37 cities over the next two months before the trek wraps April 3rd at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. Compton rapper Buddy and Baltimore MC JPEGMAFIA will serve as support throughout the tour.
Tickets will go on sale December 14th via Staples’ website. Two VIP packages will also be available: A VIP ticket bundle, which will include early entry, one merch item, one signed item and a commemorative VIP laminate; and a VIP meet and greet package, which boasts all the exclusives above, plus a chance to meet Staples.
In November, Staples surprise-released his new album, FM!, which follows his 2017 effort, Big Fish Theory. Kenny Beats and Hagler produced the 11-track record, which features guest appearances from Jay Rock, Kamaiyah, Earl Sweatshirt, Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.
Vince Staples 2019 Tour Dates
February 1 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto
February 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren
February 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater
February 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
February 8 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s
February 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre
February 10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues
February 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle
February 13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor
February 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution
February 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live
February 18 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva
February 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore
February 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom
February 22 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club
February 25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues
February 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall
February 28 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus
March 1 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre
March 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall
March 3 – London, ON @ London Music Hall
March 5 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel
March 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora
March 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s
March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe
March 10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak
March 12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv
March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
March 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
March 18 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden
March 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Center
March 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland
March 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo
March 29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater
March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo
April 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park
April 3 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater
