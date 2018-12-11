Vince Staples Plots ‘Smile, You’re On Camera’ Tour

Vince Staples will embark on a headlining North American tour next year. The “Smile, You’re On Camera” trek will kick off February 1st at the Rialto in Tuscon, Arizona. Staples will hit 37 cities over the next two months before the trek wraps April 3rd at the Fox Theater in Pomona, California. Compton rapper Buddy and Baltimore MC JPEGMAFIA will serve as support throughout the tour.

Tickets will go on sale December 14th via Staples’ website. Two VIP packages will also be available: A VIP ticket bundle, which will include early entry, one merch item, one signed item and a commemorative VIP laminate; and a VIP meet and greet package, which boasts all the exclusives above, plus a chance to meet Staples.

In November, Staples surprise-released his new album, FM!, which follows his 2017 effort, Big Fish Theory. Kenny Beats and Hagler produced the 11-track record, which features guest appearances from Jay Rock, Kamaiyah, Earl Sweatshirt, Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga.

Vince Staples 2019 Tour Dates

February 1 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto

February 2 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

February 4 – Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

February 6 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

February 8 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

February 9 – San Antonio, TX @ Aztec Theatre

February 10 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

February 12 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

February 13 – Tampa, FL @ The RITZ Ybor

February 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution

February 15 – Orlando, FL @ Plaza Live

February 18 – Norfolk, VA @ Norva

February 19 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore

February 21 – New York, NY @ Hammerstein Ballroom

February 22 – Washington DC @ 9:30 Club

February 25 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

February 26 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall

February 28 – Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

March 1 – Ithaca, NY @ State Theatre

March 2 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

March 3 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

March 5 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

March 6 – Cleveland, OH @ Agora

March 8 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart’s

March 9 – Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe

March 10 – Detroit, MI @ Royal Oak

March 12 – Chicago, IL @ The Riv

March 15 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

March 16 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

March 18 – Denver, CO @ The Ogden

March 22 – Vancouver, BC @ Harbour Convention Center

March 23 – Portland, OR @ Roseland

March 25 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

March 29 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

March 30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

April 2 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

April 3 – Pomona, CA @ Fox Theater