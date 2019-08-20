Vince Staples Schools Kids on Candy Sales in Trailer for New Show

Vince Staples instructs a pair of children on the art of candy sales in a funny trailer announcing his mysterious new project, The Vince Staples Show. The clip opens with the rapper’s detached voice noting, “You already know the deal — we’re not doing too much talking. I ain’t got time for no cold feet … Both of y’all signed up for this.” We then cut to the inside of his car as two kids grab boxes of snacks and walk up to a supermarket to clumsily pitch their product.

The teaser doesn’t reveal much about The Vince Staples Show, including its specific format or any details about the production. However, it does note that the “all new original series” will arrive on Thursday, August 22nd.

In early August, Staples signed to Motown Records’ Blacksmith Recordings label. The emcee previously released five titles for Def Jam: the 2014 EP Hell Can Wait, 2015 LP Summertime ’06, 2016 EP Prima Donna, 2017 record Big Fish Theory and 2018 LP FM!, which Rolling Stone named the fifth-best album of that year.

The rapper, who recently appeared on Common’s single “Hercules,” announced at the August 7th meeting for Capitol Music Group that new music would be coming in “a week, two weeks,” Billboard reports.