 Vince Staples Travels Way, Way Underground in New Single 'Hell Bound' - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1334: Adam Driver
Read Next 'Cats': A Broadway Musical Adaptation Straight Outta the Litterbox Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Vince Staples Travels Way, Way Underground in New Single ‘Hell Bound’

Song was released in conjunction with Staples’ new project The Vince Staples Show

By

Claire Shaffer's Most Recent Stories

View All

Long Beach rapper Vince Staples has released his latest single, “Hell Bound.” The lyric video features a cartoon monster version of Staples traveling through — what else? — the flames of Hell.

Staples released the single in conjunction with his new website, TheVinceStaplesShow+, designed as a parody of streaming services like AppleTV+ and now serving as the hub for his new project, The Vince Staples Show.

“TheVinceStaplesShow+ will host a variety of video content including episodes and never-before seen BTS content from The Vince Staples Show, links to his official music videos and past albums, interviews and videos of his live shows,” a representative for Staples told Rolling Stone via email. Each “episode” of the show includes a comedic short directed by Calmatic (who also directed Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” video) as well as new merchandise from the artist.

“Hell Bound” follows Staples’ other two singles from 2019, “So What” and “Sheet Music,” also released in conjunction with The Vince Staples Show. He also collaborated with 6lack and Mereba on the song “Yo Love,” which appeared in the film Queen & Slim. Staples released his last LP, FM!, in 2018.

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1334: Adam Driver
PMC

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.