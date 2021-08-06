Hear Vince Staples’ Pokemon-Inspired Single ‘Got ’Em’

Vince Staples has released a new single, “Got ‘Em,” as part of the Pokémon 25: The Red EP. The EP also features new tracks from Cyn and Mabel.

“I’ve always been a fan of Pokémon, so it was particularly special to be asked to take part in this 25th anniversary celebration,” Staples said in a statement. “I’m excited for people to hear ‘Got ‘Em,’ and hope the song resonates with fans, especially those who grew up with Pokémon like I did.”

“Got ‘Em” appears on the EP alongside Mabel’s “Take It Home,” which was released last month, and Cyn’s “Wonderful.” The songs from The Red EP will appear on the upcoming P25 Music compilation album, which will be released this fall by Capitol Records. The album also includes Katy Perry, J Balvin and Post Malone. Zhu will remix the songs on The Red for Pokémon 25: The Blue EP, out later this month.

Earlier this year, Staples released his third album, Vince Staples. The rapper will join Tyler, the Creator’s upcoming tour along with Kali Uchis and newcomer Teezo Touchdown. The 34-date trek through the U.S. and Canada kicks off February 10th, 2022, in San Diego, and runs through April 8th with a final show in Seattle. Tickets go on sale today, August 6th, at CallMeIfYouGetLost.com and Vivid Seats.