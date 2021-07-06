 Vince Staples Drops 'Are You With That?' Ahead of Self-Titled Album - Rolling Stone
Vince Staples Drops ‘Are You With That?’ Ahead of Self-Titled Album

Rapper’s latest LP will be released Friday

Ahead of his new album, which drops Friday, July 9th, Vince Staples has shared the track “Are You With That?”

Produced by Kenny Beats and Reske, the moody slow jam features Staples singing more than rapping as he reminisces about his days on the streets and relives several near-death experiences: “Had to fight for my life/Took them hits in stride/If I die for the guys/Have my candlelight/Goin’ up like the club/After that, go slide.”

“Are You With That?” follows Staples’ previous single “Law of Averages,” and both will be appearing on his upcoming self-titled album. On his decision to use his own name for the LP, Staples told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe: “People always say, ‘Oh, you used to always say these stories and this and that, and I don’t notice much about these specific things. Why don’t you put it into the music?’ And it’ll be stuff that has been in songs for years. And then I realize… the backdrop wasn’t right for certain things I was saying or vice versa. So I feel like this is kind of very descript [sic] and distinct… not just where I come from, it’s not a bunch of glory stories or things like that, I guess it’s just more personal.”

