Vince Staples Announces Surprise Album Coming Friday

In a surprise, slightly obtuse statement on Twitter, Vince Staples announced he has new music arriving on Friday, November 2nd. “I took time off from recording my next album to make a very special project dedicated to my biggest fan and supporter since day one,” he wrote in an accompanying Instagram post. The image above the caption was of himself as a child.

According to Staples’ Twitter, the new project — which is currently without a title — will feature “West Coast legends,” like Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, Tyga and Lil Fade. The project will be his first follow-up to last year’s (excellent) Big Fish Theory, which was a dark, dance music-inflected piece of rap that was met with critical acclaim. After that release, Staples planned on taking time off. “It’s not a sorrowful, ‘I quit’ thing,” he told Rolling Stone last April. “I just want to take a nap.”

The break, as it were, didn’t last too long.