Vince Staples Announces Surprise Album Coming Friday

In a surprise, slightly obtuse statement on Twitter, Vince Staples announced he has new music arriving on Friday, November 2nd. “I took time off from recording my next album to make a very special project dedicated to my biggest fan and supporter since day one,” he wrote in an accompanying Instagram post. The image above the caption was of himself as a child.
As artists we are nothing without the fans. I took time off from recording my next album to make a very special project dedicated to my biggest fan and supporter since day one. He said he needed something that represented him and where he comes from so here it is. Thank you for years of loyalty, I do this for people like you. See you all Thursday @ 9pm Poppy Street Time!
According to Staples’ Twitter, the new project — which is currently without a title — will feature “West Coast legends,” like Kamaiyah, Jay Rock, Tyga and Lil Fade. The project will be his first follow-up to last year’s (excellent) Big Fish Theory, which was a dark, dance music-inflected piece of rap that was met with critical acclaim. After that release, Staples planned on taking time off. “It’s not a sorrowful, ‘I quit’ thing,” he told Rolling Stone last April. “I just want to take a nap.”
The break, as it were, didn’t last too long.
