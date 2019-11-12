 Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba Team for Breezy New Song ‘Yo Love’ – Rolling Stone
Vince Staples, 6lack, Mereba Team for Breezy New Song ‘Yo Love’

Collaborative cut appears on soundtrack to film drama Queen & Slim

Vince Staples teams with 6LACK and R&B singer Mereba on his nostalgic new song “Yo Love,” which appears on the soundtrack to film drama Queen & Slim.

Staples and 6LACK trade verses on the cut, reflecting on the joys and fears of early relationships over a jazzy guitar sequence. “I been beaten black and blue/Story of my life, tell me something’ about you,” Staples rhymes. “Where you from? Did you stay or did you run?/You ever thought about a daughter or a son?”

“You stole my eye, I stole your heart down at the county fair,” 6LACK adds. “Now if first come to worst, I left a note in your purse/Remember me from this verse.” He and Mereba team on the breezy chorus, singing in unison.

Queen & Slim, the debut feature from director Melina Matsoukas, stars Daniel Kaluuya and Jodie Turner-Smith, was scored by Devonté Hynes and features appearances from Chloë Sevigny, Flea, and Sturgill Simpson. The film hits U.S. theaters on November 27th; the soundtrack, out November 15th, also includes Ms. Lauryn Hill, Blood Orange, Megan Thee Stallion, Lil Baby and Bilal, among others.

Staples followed his third LP, 2018’s FM!, with a string of singles, including “Get the Fuck off My Dick,” “So What?” and “Sheet Music.”

