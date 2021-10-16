Mötley Crüe Singer Vince Neil Breaks Ribs After Falling Off Stage

Vince Neil suffered broken ribs after falling from the stage during the Mötley Crüe singer’s concert Friday at the Monsters On The Mountain festival in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

In video from the incident (via Blabbermouth), Neil and his band were in the middle of performing Mötley Crüe’s “Don’t Go Away Mad (Just Go Away)” when the singer moved toward the front of the stage to encourage the crowd to clap along. Neil then stepped forward and accidentally fell off the stage.

Soon after the fall, Neil was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he underwent X-rays that found that the singer broke his ribs, Neil’s bassist Dana Strum told the Monsters on the Mountain crowd.

“The truth is Vince fell and broke ribs when he fell. He can’t breathe and he’s gonna get dealt with medically,” Strum said. “He was so excited to be here. He lives in Tennessee. But he was willing to stick it out and tough it out when the people back here were telling him ‘Don’t do it.’ Let’s have one good round of applause, please, for this guy.”

Blabbermouth notes that Neil’s band continued on with the set without their frontman, with guitarist Jeff Blando handling vocal duties.

Neil should have ample time to recover before Mötley Crüe and Def Leppard embark on their long-delayed The Stadium Tour in June 2022, a trek — which also features Joan Jett and Poison — that was originally scheduled for the summer of 2020 before it was again postponed to next summer due to the Covid-19 pandemic.