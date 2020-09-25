Vin Diesel Is a Sensitive Club King on Debut Single ‘Feel Like I Do’

Vin Diesel, the unflappable star of the Fast & Furious franchise and other blockbusters, has partnered with Kygo for his debut single, “Feel Like I Do.” The track was written and produced by Petey Martin and released on Kygo’s label, Palm Tree Records.

“Feel Like I Do” unmistakably fits the mold of contemporary pop EDM, complete with candy-coated synths, rubber band bass lines and a pitch-shifted vocal that’s warped into the song’s hook. As for Diesel’s singing, it’s not that he’s suddenly revealing himself as a bring-the-house-down belter. But with his soft, croaky croon, he delivers yet another compelling performance in a career filled with them — a bona fide action hero falling head-over-heels at first sight.

Diesel debuted “Feel Like I Do” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where he also shared a brief video message about how the song came about: “On a year that I would normally be on a movie set — and as you know that’s not possible — I’ve had another creative outlet,” he said. “Another way to show you, or share with you, my heart.”

Although best known for his acting, Diesel has made his passion for singing known many times over the years. Perhaps most famously, in 2013, he uploaded a video of him singing along to Rihanna’s “Stay” as a Valentine’s Day gesture to his long-time partner, Paloma Jimenez. At the 2015 MTV Movie Awards, he broke out into “See You Again” while paying tribute to his late Fast & Furious co-star Paul Walker, while that same year he shared another karaoke-esque version of him singing Tove Lo’s “Habits,” also seemingly in honor of Walker.