 Village People Singer Tells Trump to Stop Using 'Y.M.C.A.' at Rallies - Rolling Stone
×
Rolling Stone
Send Us a Tip
Subscribe 1340: Bad Bunny
Read Next Ani DiFranco to Perform in Prison Reform Livestream Send Us a Tip Subscribe
Home Music Music News

Village People Singer Victor Willis Tells Trump to Stop Using Their Music at Rallies

Singer says decision was spurred after president had peaceful protesters cleared for photo op

By
Jon Blistein

Reporter

Jon Blistein's Most Recent Stories

View All
Village People - Victor Willis

Village People singer Victor Willis told President Donald Trump to stop using "Y.M.C.A." and "Macho Man" at his campaign rallies.

RMV/Shutterstock

Victor Willis, vocalist and co-founder of disco greats the Village People, told President Donald Trump to stop using two of the group’s most famous songs, “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” at his rallies.

In a Facebook post last week, Willis said the decision came after Trump had law enforcement officers clear peaceful protesters from Lafayette Square with tear gas, batons and explosive devices so he could take a photo in front of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Demonstrators had gathered in Lafayette Square to protest police brutality and the killings of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and others. (Coincidentally, Willis frequently appeared as a police officer while performing with the Village People.)

“If Trump orders the U.S. military to fire on his own citizens (on U.S. soil), Americans will rise up in such numbers outside of the White House that he might be forced out of office prior to the election,” Willis wrote. “Don’t do it Mr. President! And I ask that you no longer use any of my music at your rallies especially ‘Y.M.C.A.’ and ‘Macho Man.’ Sorry, but I can no longer look the other way.”

Related

The Village People, group portrait, New York, 1978. (Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)
Village People Co-Creator Henri Belolo Dead at 82
Village People Frontman Wins Court Battle to Reclaim Song Rights

Related

Little Richard performing live, UK, 27th June 1975. (Photo by Angela Deane-Drummond/Evening Standard/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)
16 Great Little Richard Deep Cuts
The Ultimate Mother's Day Playlist

Willis’ note actually marked reversal of his stance on Trump’s use of the Village Peoples’ music. Back in February, Willis wrote that even though fans had contacted the group to demand they ask Trump to stop using “Y.M.C.A.” and “Macho Man,” Willis refrained from doing so because “our music is not being used for a specific endorsement.”

He continued, “[Trump] has remained respectful in his use of our songs and has not crossed the line; if he or any other candidate were to use any of our songs in a manner that would suggest our endorsement, or in a promotional advertisement, that would cross the line. Like millions of Village People fans worldwide, the President and his supporters have shown a genuine like for our music. Our music is all-inclusive and certainly everyone is entitled to do the YMCA dance, regardless of their political affiliation. Having said that, we certainly don’t endorse his use as we’d prefer our music be kept out of politics.”

The Village People now join a large list of artists who have demanded Trump not use their music at campaign rallies, or criticized him for doing so. Others include Queen, the Prince estate, Neil Young, Rihanna, R.E.M. and Aerosmith.

Popular on Rolling Stone

In This Article: Village People

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1340: Bad Bunny
PMC

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.