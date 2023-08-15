Victoria Monét Is Done Being the Humble Type in Masterful ‘On My Mama’ Video

There isn’t anything anyone could say to Victoria Monét that would knock the confidence that functions as the driving force behind her latest single, “On My Mama.” The record, which will appear on her debut album Jaguar II when it arrives on Aug. 25, opens with a declaration: “When they say, “She get it from her mama” / I’ma say, “You fuckin’ right” / Body rude, it’s unpolite / Done bein’ the humble type.” In the newly released “On My Mama” video,” directed by Child., Monét leans fully into those affirmations.

“On My Mama” builds around a slick sample of Chalie Boy’s 2009 single “I Look Good,” so it was only fitting that Monét bring the rapper into the fold for a cameo in the video. There’s also an appearance from the singer’s mother, Mommy Monét, and her daughter Hazel, who will also appear on Jaguar II alongside Earth, Wind, and Fire on “Hollywood.” When Monét said she was done being the humble type, she meant it. This era is all about embracing that power unapologetically.

With choreography from Sean Bankhead, Monét delivers slick movements throughout the video with seamlessly placed references to the masterclass performers of the early 2000s, like Ciara, Mya, and Aaliyah. The relationship between R&B and dancing comes to life in the visual, which taps into a wealth of inspiration from the south — from the lowrider trucks Monét danced on while hitting every point of her choreo to the Black fraternity and sorority members who popped out to honor HBCU culture. Trending A Little-Known Trump Ally Is in Major Trouble for Plotting Coup Trump's 'Co-Conspirators' Are Already Starting to Turn on Each Other Karol G apostó por ella misma y ganó Right-Wing Influencers Just Found Their Favorite New Country Song

“‘On My Mama’ is the soundtrack to positive affirmations. I wrote it postpartum when I wasn’t feeling my best, but spoke to how I wanted to feel. Singing the lyrics about yourself will change your frequency, and elevate a positive mental state,” Monét shared in a statement. “The words speak not only to physical features, but to a feeling too because I believe when you feel good you look even better! Give yourself the words you need to hear because it’s true, you look good! There’s no one like you and that’s on ya mama. Enjoy being yourself witcha fine ass!”

Jaguar II represents a new era for Monét, who is ready to cash in on the work she’s been putting in as an independent artist for over a decade while building a reputation as a masterful songwriter. One of her closest collaborators, Ariana Grande, commented on an Instagram post unveiling the “On My Mama” video, writing: “This is the best thing I’ve ever seen in my life. Also seeing @themommymonet & @itshazelmonet made me sob…… like actual, audible sobs.”