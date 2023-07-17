Victoria Monét Reveals ‘Jaguar II’ Track List Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Her Daughter Hazel

Victoria Monét is getting some top-notch features on her debut album. On Monday, the prolific songwriter and R&B extraordinaire announced the track list for Jaguar II, featuring some heavy hitters and her own daughter Hazel.

“I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES 😭😭,” she wrote on Twitter. “Screaming..what is life?! 🙌🏾 “

The album will include 11 songs, and features production from Kaytranada on “Alright,” Buju Banton on previously-released “Party Girls,” Lucky Daye on “Smoke,” and legends Earth, Wind & Fire along with her daughter Hazel on “Hollywood.”

I present to you:

The JAGUAR II TRACKLIST!!!!✨🤎



I’m so happy to finally share this with you!! Look at these FEATURES 😭😭 screaming..what is life?! 🙌🏾 from the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious pic.twitter.com/u21Va3YQae — Victoria Monét (@VictoriaMonet) July 17, 2023

Other tracks include “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem), “How Does It Make You Feel,” and “I’m the One.” “From the titles alone, which songs do you think will be your favorites? I’m so curious,” Monét asked her fans.

The track reveal comes a week after the singer announced her tour in support of the album for this fall.

Jaguar II is being described as her “debut album” and arrives after she dropped Jaguar as an EP in August 2020. Prior to Jaguar, she released two-part EP Life After Love and Nightmares & Lullabies. “We’ve waited 3 years, don’t let this flop,” she captioned a trailer for the album late last month. Trending Comedian Tom Segura Wants to Know Where the Bodies Are, Garth Brooks Why Anti-Trafficking Experts Are Torching 'Sound of Freedom' The ‘Real Housewives’ Scandal Taking a Page From ‘Vanderpump Rules’ 'Sound Of Freedom' Is a Superhero Movie for Dads With Brainworms

Monét has been teasing Jaguar II for some time now, releasing singles such as “Smoke” with Lucky Daye, “Party Girls” with Buju Banton, and “On My Mama,” her latest single. Monét also dropped her one-off singles “F.U.C.K.” and “Coastin’” in 2021.

Jaguar II Track List

1. “Smoke” feat. Lucky Daye

2. “Smoke” (Reprise)

3. “Party Girls” featuring Buju Banton

4. “Alright” (prod. by Kaytranada)

5. “Cadillac (A Pimp’s Anthem)”

6. “How Does It Make You Feel”

7. “On My Mama”

8. “I’m the One”

9. “Stop (Askin’ Me 4Shyt)”

10. “Hollywood” featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét

11. “Good Bye”