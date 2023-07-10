Victoria Monét Will Roar Her Way Across the U.S. With Headlining ‘Jaguar’ Tour

It’s her mothaf—in’ moment! On Monday, Victoria Monét announced the tour dates for her fall headlining Jaguar Tour, which will support the release of her album Jaguar II, out August 25.

“Where the Jaguar goes,” she wrote. “Can’t wait to see you there!!”

Monét will kick off her tour in Detroit on Sept. 6 before making her way to cities such as New York, Dallas, Las Vegas, Seattle, and Los Angeles. She’ll also head to the UK in mid-November for a show in London.

Tickets for the shows will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. The tour announcement arrives several weeks after she revealed that she’ll be dropping Jaguar II, her follow-up to her nine-track project Jaguar.

Jaguar II is being described as her “debut album” and arrives years after she dropped Jaguar as an EP in August 2020. Prior to Jaguar, she released two-part EP Life After Love and Nightmares & Lullabies. “We’ve waited 3 years, don’t let this flop,” she captioned a trailer for the album late last month.

Monét has been teasing Jaguar II for some time now, releasing singles such as "Smoke" with Lucky Daye, "Party Girls" with Buju Banton, and "On My Mama," her latest single. Monét also dropped her one-off singles "F.U.C.K." and "Coastin'" in 2021.

Victoria Monét’s The Jaguar Tour dates:

​​Sept. 6 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

Sept. 8 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

Sept. 11 – Boston, MA @ Royale

Sept. 13 – New York, NY @ Webster Hall

Sept. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

Sept. 16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

Sept. 18 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground

Sept. 19 – Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre

Sept. 21 – New Orleans, LA @ Joy Theater New Orleans

Sept. 22 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 24 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

Sept. 26 – Denver, CO @ Cervantes Masterpiece Ballroom

Sept. 28 – Las Vegas, NV @ 24 Oxford

Sept. 29 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Van Buren

Oct. 1 – San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park

Oct. 3 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

Oct. 6 – Portland, OR @ The Wonder Ballroom

Oct. 7 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

Oct. 9 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

Oct. 11 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

Oct. 22 – Chicago, IL @ House of Blues