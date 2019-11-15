Song You Need to Know: Victoria Canal, ‘Drama’

Rising Spanish-American singer Victoria Canal released her new single “Drama” as a message to her inner critic. The 21-year-old has been developing her musical ability since age 11, and “Drama” proves she’s opening herself up to new possibilities in pop, evolving her sound from her 2016 single “City Shoes.”

“Drama” splashes in colorful lyrics and up-tempo guitar strumming. The track opens with the line “I am magical, spiritual, only show up as my highest self,” which functions as a morning mirror mantra. In the midst of this encouragement, she dives into a heavy drum drop, and the chorus begins to emulate her frustration. A subtle piano melody ushers in lines berating the voice in her head: “You are clinical, cynical, don’t leave room for nobody else.” The repetitive triplets make it easy to sing along.

“‘Drama’ is my simple guide to brushing off whatever or whoever is making you feel small,” Canal said of the track on her Instagram. Recite, release, repeat. In the song’s lyric video, she dances around like the weight is really off her shoulders, celebrating her win against the drama of her inner mean girl.

The single is paired with the singer’s collaboration with Nike on the Jordan Flyease. Canal released her debut EP, Into the Pull, in 2017. After touring for about a year, she has settled down in Los Angeles to promote the single and write more music.

Find a playlist of all of our recent Songs You Need to Know selections on Spotify.