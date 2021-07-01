Vicky Cornell Shares Handwritten Love Letter From Chris Cornell

Chris Cornell’s widow Vicky has shared a private, handwritten love note that the late Soundgarden singer penned to her.

The letter was included as part of a Fatherly interview with Vicky where she talked about her grief following Cornell’s May 2017 death as well as how she and Chris’ kids keep his memory alive.

Courtesy of Vicky Cornell, via Fatherly.com

“Chris is constantly kept in the present. We speak about him, we play his music, we share memories, we work in his legacy and I include my children in that,” Vicky said. “We continue the great charitable work that he did personally and through the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation. Giving back was important to Chris and it is something we did together as a family, so we still do that and it keeps his memory and what was important to him alive.”

Written in red pen and all caps, the love letter reads in part, “I write this with the quivering hand that is guided by the fortunes of a heart lucky enough to know true love. My heart is a beating drum and my voice a clanging bell sounding to the world, I love you. Be mine in joy lit only by the glow of our shining love!”

In addition to the Chris and Vicky Cornell Foundation, Vicky revealed that the couple’s children, Christopher and Toni, have launched the national education initiative, Stop the Stigma: Tackling the Stigma of Addiction through Education, to teach teens about the science of substance use disorders.