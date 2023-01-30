Vic Mensa Shreds Guitar While Skydiving in New ‘Strawberry Louis Vuitton’ Video

Vic Mensa peels off some tasty licks while falling through the sky in the wild new video for “Strawberry Louis Vuitton.”

The tender, soulful tune features contributions from Thundercat as well as R&B artist Maeta. In the video, directed by Danielle DeGrasse-Alston, Mensa goes skydiving with his guitar, strumming and singing the whole way down before finally landing cooly in a field where he’s got a female companion waiting for him.

In a statement, Mensa explained that "Strawberry Louis Vuitton" was largely inspired by the late designer Virgil Abloh. He was compelled to write it after watching one of Abloh's last collection films, which featured Saul Williams, and the blue suit he wears in the video is a custom recreation of one Abloh designed.

“When I heard the sample it just spoke to me, so I chopped it, made the beat, and wrote the song on the spot,” Mensa said. “It was really a freestyle. I always imagined Thundercat doing the bridge… we recorded it when he was on tour and I was doing my art show in Chicago. When Virgil passed away I kind of felt like he had given this song to me; the gift that keeps on giving, in a way.”

Mensa will perform “Strawberry Louis Vuitton” on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert this Wednesday, Feb. 1. The song marks Mensa’s first offering of 2023, after he released a string of singles, as well as an EP, Vino Valentino, last year. Mensa has regularly released music in various formats over the past few years, though so far, his only official studio album has been 2017s’ The Autobiography.