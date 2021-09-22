 Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song 'The Taste' - Rolling Stone
×
×

Rolling Stone

Send a Tip
Read Next A Tax Cheat, a Disbarred Attorney, and an Attempted Firebomber: Meet the Folks Trying to Collect on Texas' Abortion Bounty Law
Home Music Music News

Vic Mensa Says Goodbye to Summer in New Song ‘The Taste’

Rapper’s latest collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid is “an ode to Chicago summertime”

By

Reporter

Daniel Kreps's Most Recent Stories

View All

Vic Mensa says farewell to the summer with his new track “The Taste,” the rapper’s latest collaboration with fellow Windy City native BJ the Chicago Kid.

“‘The Taste’ is an ode to Chicago summertime, a love song to its beauty and magic,” Mensa said of the track.

The rapper also paired the new single with a visual featuring home movie footage of Mensa and his partner’s romantic Chicago summer, including trips to the Centennial Wheel at the Navy Pier, walks in the warm weather, and more.

Mensa recently took the stage at his hometown Riot Fest, where he performed his entire debut release Innanetape in its entirety; that LP marked Mensa’s first collaboration with BJ the Chicago Kid, on the cut “Holy Holy.”

Earlier this year, Mensa released his seven-song I Tape — featuring “Shelter,” his song about racial injustice and the impact of Covid-19 on the black community — the follow-up to 2020’s V Tape.

In This Article: Vic Mensa

Newswire

Powered by
Rolling Stone
Subscribe Now 1353: Billie Eilish and the Pursuit of Happiness
PMC

© 2021 Penske Media Corporation

ad
Arrow Created with Sketch. Calendar Created with Sketch. Path Created with Sketch. Shape Created with Sketch. Plus Created with Sketch. minus Created with Sketch.