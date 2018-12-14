×
Rolling Stone
An Adorable Pug Steals the Show in Vic Mensa’s ‘In Some Trouble’ Video

New collaboration with Ty Dolla $ign appears on rapper’s ‘Hooligans’ EP

Vic Mensa skateboards, rides his motorcycle, and avoids wearing a shirt as much as possible in the new video for “In Some Trouble.” The clip also features Ty Dolla $ign, who dances on a balcony, plays with a cute puppy and sings full-throated come-ons: “He ain’t gonna love you like I love you/ We got bottles coming over by the dozen.”

“In Some Trouble” is standard-issue radio rap: A few piano chords, a massive bassline, a chattering beat. Mensa’s verses make room for references to Star Wars — “Looking like Princess Leia/ Lick my light saber” — and pro-surfing: “Now I’m on a whole new wave I feel like Kelly Slater.” Ty Dolla $ign is the melodic glue that holds everything together; his knack for enlivening singles has helped him become one of the most indispensable guest vocalists in pop, regardless of genre.

“In Some Trouble” is part of Mensa’s new EP, Hooligans. The release also includes vocals from the great Charlie Wilson along with rapping from G-Eazy and G Herbo.

Mensa has been quiet for most of 2018: Hooligans is his first release. Last year the rapper put out his official debut album, The Autobiography, along with an EP titled The Manuscript. His last hit, “U Mad,” came out in 2015.

