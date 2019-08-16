Vic Mensa, Good Charlotte, Travis Barker Join Forces on ‘It’s a Bad Dream’

Vic Mensa has formed the new pop-punk project, 93PUNX, with drummer Travis Barker acting as executive producer. In anticipation of the project’s 14-track debut compilation, out August 23rd, Mensa has shared the single “It’s a Bad Dream,” featuring the band Good Charlotte.

The song combines pop-punk with alternative rock and hip-hop elements, á la Lil Uzi Vert, to address issues such as suicide and depression. 93PUNX previously released the videos for “Camp America” and “3 Years Sober,” both starring Mensa; in June, Mensa appeared on MSNBC to discuss the political themes of “Camp America,” which depicts well-off white children trapped in an ICE detainment center.

“I feel that the duty of art is to disturb the comfortable and comfort the disturbed,” Mensa said. “This is a situation where you have a lot of people way too comfortable about atrocities that are being exacted upon children…You have a whole other side of the nation that’s very disturbed by this. Musically, I wanted to mirror these worlds. My father is a Ghanian immigrant, I owe my existence to immigration.”

In addition to Good Charlotte, 93PUNX’s debut compilation will also feature contributions from Tom Morello, Francis and the Lights, H.R. (of the punk band Bad Brains), Loko Wit Da Mask and more.