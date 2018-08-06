Vic Mensa, G-Eazy Stage Post-Apocalyptic Car Race in ‘Reverse’ Video

Vic Mensa drives around in a spray-painted car and hangs with a crew of grungy outcasts in his new “Reverse” video. Guest rapper G-Eazy appears throughout the post-apocalyptic clip, trash-talking and squaring off against Mensa in a car race.

Mensa premiered the visual Monday afternoon on MTV’s Times Square billboard, and the video will air against at 5 p.m. ET. He released the auto-tuned, Marshmello-produced “Reverse” in June, marking the emcee’s first new music since his 2017 debut LP, The Autobiography.

The rapper’s other 2018 singles include “Metaphysical,” which he dubbed a song “for the ladies,” and “10K Problem,” which focuses on addiction battles. His recent guest appearances include Nile Rodgers & Chic’s “Till the World Ends” and Tom Morello’s “We Don’t Need You.”

Mensa recently authored an op-ed for Rolling Stone, detailing his support of gun control. “I am a gun owner, have had issues with the law over my gun ownership, have felt the pain of losing loved ones to gun violence and I vehemently support gun control, particularly a reinstatement of the ban on AR-15s,” he wrote.