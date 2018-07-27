Vic Mensa Channels African Music for New Song ‘Metaphysical’

Vic Mensa draws from African music on the rapper’s new single “Metaphysical,” a song “for the ladies,” the rapper proclaimed.

“This is a song about desire. Admiration. Respect. Uncertainty. Surrender,” Mensa said of the single in a statement. “Musically it’s African, tribal. My father is Ghanian so I’ve wanted to take it there for a long time. I got Stefan Ponce who did ‘Down On My Luck’ for me & Papi Beatz and just spoke my truth into song.”

The artwork for “Metaphysical” also draws from the album cover of Nigerian music legend Fela Kuti’s 1975 album Expensive Shit.

“Metaphysical,” with its bouncing beat and catchy chorus, is the closest thing to a summer single in the rapper’s catalog, which is typically driven by personal and political issues. The song is Mensa’s second new track in a month following “10K Problems,” where the rapper confronted his inner demons and addiction issues.

Earlier this year, Mensa dropped “Reverse” featuring G-Eazy and producer Marshmello. The rapper, who released his similarly personal The Autobiography in 2017, also hopped on Nile Rodgers & Chic’s new single “Till the World Ends” and Tom Morello’s “We Don’t Need You.”

Mensa recently penned an op-ed for Rolling Stone where the rapper, a gun owner, argued in support of gun control.

“I am a gun owner, have had issues with the law over my gun ownership, have felt the pain of losing loved ones to gun violence and I vehemently support gun control, particularly a reinstatement of the ban on AR-15s,” Mensa wrote.

“I write these words understanding and acknowledging that many people in our nation will regard my opinion as completely invalid, due to a conviction for a firearm offense in 2017.”