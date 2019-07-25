Vic Mensa Dons Confederate Dress, Battles Mike Pence in ‘3 Years Sober’ Video

Vic Mensa has released a political new music video for his Travis Barker-produced song “3 Years Sober.” The track is credited as a joint release between Mensa and his new rock band, 93PUNX.

Directed by Mensa and Franc Fernandez, the “3 Years Sober” clip follows on the heels of Mensa’s previous release, “Camp America,” in its political provocation. Mensa puts on lipstick and a dress blaring the Confederate flag design in sequins, before getting into a tug-of-war with Vice President Mike Pence, infamous for his supportive stances towards gay conversion therapy. The video later sees Mensa getting attacked by two men, who write “fraud” and “homo” in marker on his face, and him getting arrested for trying to use a women’s bathroom.

“The ‘3 Years Sober’ video is a statement about identity,” said Mensa. “I put on a confederate flag dress to be able to laugh at a symbol of hate, and played tug of war with Mike Pence over birth control. I had my face written on to get ahead of everything I know people will say about me and had a diner full of BBQ Becky’s call the police on me for using the women’s bathroom. I know some in hip hop culture will see this and say ‘Vic’s gay’ (which I’m not), whereas if I was white they’d just say ‘he’s a rockstar.’ 93PUNX is about being yourself, fuck what people think.”

Mensa will head out on tour next month with Jesse Rutherford of The Neighbourhood.

